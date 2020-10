EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland has beaten Georgia 48-7 in an empty Murrayfield on Friday.

___

Scotland 48 (Fraser Brown 2, Darcy Graham 2, Hamish Watson, Stuart McInally, Duhan van der Merwe, Blair Kinghorn tries; Adam Hastings 4 conversions), Georgia 7 (Akaki Tabutsadze try; Tedo Abzhanadze conversion). HT: 17-0