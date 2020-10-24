New York (AP) — Petroleum futures trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange Friday:
(1,000 bbl; dollars per bbl.)
|LIGHT SWEET CRUDE
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Nov
|40.61
|40.92
|39.57
|39.85
|Down .79
|Dec
|40.91
|41.21
|39.88
|40.15
|Down .79
|Jan
|41.20
|41.48
|40.19
|40.45
|Down .78
|Feb
|41.47
|41.74
|40.48
|40.73
|Down .77
|Mar
|41.70
|41.96
|40.76
|40.97
|Down .77
|Apr
|41.90
|42.14
|40.99
|41.18
|Down .77
|May
|42.08
|42.31
|41.13
|41.36
|Down .77
|Jun
|42.09
|42.36
|41.35
|41.51
|Down .76
|Jul
|42.31
|42.46
|41.63
|41.63
|Down .75
|Aug
|42.54
|42.59
|41.56
|41.72
|Down .75
|Sep
|42.48
|42.64
|41.79
|41.79
|Down .75
|Oct
|42.56
|42.56
|41.75
|41.86
|Down .74
|Nov
|42.58
|42.80
|41.74
|41.95
|Down .73
|Dec
|42.00
|Down .71
|Jan
|42.05
|Down .70
|Feb
|42.10
|Down .70
|Mar
|42.16
|Down .70
|Apr
|42.23
|Down .69
|May
|42.84
|43.07
|42.12
|42.31
|Down .67
|Jun
|42.36
|Down .66
|Jul
|42.42
|Down .65
|Aug
|42.49
|Down .65
|Sep
|42.57
|Down .64
|Oct
|42.50
|42.65
|42.50
|42.65
|Down .64
|Nov
|43.27
|43.45
|42.58
|42.74
|Down .64
|Dec
|42.78
|Down .65
|Jan
|42.83
|Down .65
|Feb
|42.85
|42.88
|42.85
|42.88
|Down .65
|Mar
|42.93
|Down .65
|Apr
|42.99
|Down .64
|May
|43.75
|43.75
|43.00
|43.06
|Down .62
|Jun
|43.11
|Down .60
|Jul
|43.18
|Down .58
|Aug
|43.25
|Down .58
|Sep
|43.33
|Down .58
|Oct
|43.41
|Down .58
|Nov
|44.10
|44.10
|43.34
|43.50
|Down .57
|Dec
|43.54
|Down .57
|Jan
|43.59
|Down .58
|Feb
|43.64
|Down .58
|Mar
|43.70
|Down .58
|Apr
|43.77
|Down .57
|May
|43.82
|Down .55
|Jun
|43.82
|Down .55
|Jul
|43.94
|Down .54
|Aug
|43.96
|Down .54
|Sep
|44.06
|Down .54
|Oct
|44.14
|Down .53
|Nov
|44.50
|44.50
|44.12
|44.23
|Down .53
|Dec
|44.27
|Down .53
|Jan
|44.31
|Down .53
|Feb
|44.36
|Down .54
|Mar
|44.41
|Down .54
|Apr
|44.51
|Down .54
|May
|44.59
|Down .54
|Jun
|44.64
|Down .54
|Jul
|44.76
|Down .54
|Aug
|44.78
|Down .55
|Sep
|44.87
|Down .55
|Oct
|44.94
|Down .55
|Nov
|45.00
|45.04
|45.00
|45.04
|Down .55
|Dec
|45.06
|Down .55
|Jan
|45.10
|Down .55
|Feb
|45.19
|Down .55
|Mar
|45.25
|Down .55
|Apr
|45.39
|Down .55
|May
|45.49
|Down .55
|Jun
|45.64
|Down .55
|Jul
|45.73
|Down .55
|Aug
|45.81
|Down .55
|Sep
|45.88
|Down .55
|Oct
|45.92
|Down .55
|Nov
|45.92
|Down .55
|Dec
|45.95
|Down .55
|Jan
|46.01
|Down .55
|Feb
|46.09
|Down .55
|Mar
|46.17
|Down .55
|Apr
|46.30
|Down .55
|May
|46.43
|Down .55
|Jun
|46.55
|Down .55
|Jul
|46.65
|Down .55
|Aug
|46.73
|Down .55
|Sep
|46.81
|Down .55
|Oct
|46.89
|Down .55
|Nov
|46.96
|Down .55
|Dec
|46.98
|Down .55
|Jan
|47.02
|Down .55
|Feb
|47.08
|Down .55
|Mar
|47.16
|Down .55
|Apr
|47.25
|Down .55
|May
|47.37
|Down .55
|Jun
|47.48
|Down .55
|Jul
|47.59
|Down .55
|Aug
|47.69
|Down .55
|Sep
|47.79
|Down .55
|Oct
|47.89
|Down .55
|Nov
|47.99
|Down .55
|Dec
|48.06
|Down .55
|Jan
|48.13
|Down .55
|Feb
|48.20
|Down .55
|Mar
|48.27
|Down .55
|Apr
|48.35
|Down .55
|May
|48.42
|Down .55
|Jun
|48.48
|Down .55
|Jul
|48.56
|Down .55
|Aug
|48.65
|Down .55
|Sep
|48.76
|Down .55
|Oct
|48.88
|Down .55
|Nov
|49.02
|Down .55
|Dec
|49.13
|Down .55
|Jan
|49.22
|Down .55
|Feb
|49.30
|Down .55
|Mar
|49.37
|Down .55
|Apr
|49.42
|Down .55
|May
|49.45
|Down .55
|Jun
|49.47
|Down .55
|Jul
|49.52
|Down .55
|Aug
|49.60
|Down .55
|Sep
|49.71
|Down .55
|Oct
|49.86
|Down .55
|Nov
|50.03
|Down .55
|Dec
|50.17
|Down .55
|Jan
|50.34
|Down .55