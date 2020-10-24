Air pollution in Lahore forces PCB to shift Zimbabwe T20s

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has shifted its three Twenty20s against Zimbabwe next month to Rawalpindi because of increasing air pollution in Lahore.

The move means Rawalpindi will host the entire limited-overs series, as three one-day internationals will be played there from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3. The T20 series follows from Nov. 7-10, also at Pindi Stadium.

“Following the sudden deterioration in air quality and now further expected air pollution in November, we have made a swift decision to move the matches scheduled in Lahore,” Pakistan Cricket Board chief executive Wasim Khan said on Friday. “The risk to keep matches in Lahore at this stage was too great.

“We cannot and will not compromise on the health and wellbeing of the players or officials.”

Meanwhile, the PCB also shifted next month’s remaining Pakistan Super League playoffs from Lahore to Karachi.

The PSL was postponed in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the remaining four games will be played in Karachi from Nov. 14-17.

Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi have qualified for the playoffs.

“The decision to move matches from Lahore was not one that was taken lightly,” Khan said.

“For the sake of everyone involved and to ensure the remaining four matches of the PSL and the three T20Is against Zimbabwe were completed without risk or interruption, it was important to move the matches.”

