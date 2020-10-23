All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto FC
|12
|2
|5
|41
|30
|17
|Philadelphia
|11
|3
|5
|38
|34
|17
|Columbus
|10
|4
|4
|34
|30
|15
|Orlando City
|8
|2
|8
|32
|30
|18
|New England
|7
|5
|7
|28
|21
|18
|New York City FC
|8
|8
|3
|27
|24
|19
|New York
|7
|8
|4
|25
|22
|23
|Nashville SC
|6
|6
|6
|24
|18
|17
|Montreal
|7
|10
|2
|23
|29
|36
|Chicago
|5
|8
|5
|20
|24
|28
|Atlanta
|5
|10
|4
|19
|18
|22
|Inter Miami CF
|5
|11
|3
|18
|19
|29
|Cincinnati
|4
|11
|4
|16
|11
|30
|D.C. United
|3
|10
|6
|15
|17
|33
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Seattle
|9
|4
|5
|32
|36
|18
|Portland
|9
|5
|5
|32
|39
|31
|Sporting Kansas City
|9
|6
|3
|30
|31
|25
|Los Angeles FC
|7
|7
|4
|25
|40
|34
|Minnesota United
|6
|5
|6
|24
|28
|23
|FC Dallas
|6
|5
|6
|24
|22
|20
|San Jose
|6
|7
|6
|24
|28
|43
|Vancouver
|7
|12
|0
|21
|22
|40
|Real Salt Lake
|5
|7
|6
|21
|24
|29
|Houston
|4
|7
|8
|20
|27
|32
|Colorado
|5
|4
|4
|19
|25
|20
|LA Galaxy
|5
|9
|3
|18
|22
|34
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Sporting Kansas City 2, Chicago 2, tie
Montreal 2, Miami 1
Columbus 3, New York City FC 1
Orlando City 1, New York 1, tie
D.C. United 2, Cincinnati 1
Toronto FC 1, Atlanta 0
Houston 2, Minnesota 2, tie
Real Salt Lake at Colorado ppd.
Los Angeles FC 1, Portland 1, tie
LA Galaxy 1, Vancouver 0
Seattle 0, San Jose 0, tie
Philadelphia 2, New England 1
Nashville 3, FC Dallas 0
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado ppd.
Portland 1, Seattle 1, tie
New England at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Orlando City at Miami, 3:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
New York at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at Houston, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.
Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
New England at New York, 7 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
New York City FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Miami at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Portland, 10 p.m.
Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Houston at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.
Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Columbus, 3:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
New York at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Orlando City at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Sporting Kansas City, 7:30 p.m.
Miami at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland, 10 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.