Taiwan donates US$400,000 to Vietnam in aid for flood victims

Rescue workers recover bodies of army officers buried in a landslide in central Vietnam on Oct. 15 Rescue workers recover bodies of army officers buried in a landslide in central Vietnam on Oct. 15 (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan donated US$400,000 on Friday (Oct. 23) to Vietnam in aid after the country suffered the severest floods and landslides in decades.

Richard Shih (石瑞琦), Taiwan’s representative in Vietnam, said the Taiwanese business community in Vietnam, as well as non-governmental organizations from Taiwan, have mobilized themselves to send relief to the stricken areas in the country's central region. He said he hoped the victims will be able to reconstruct their homes and return to a normal life as soon as possible.

As of Friday, the series of floods and landslides have killed at least 114 people, and 20 people remain missing. Among those who lost their lives are dozens of military personnel who were deployed to search for those who had gone missing in previous disasters.

The Vietnamese military said it has suffered the most serious casualties in peacetime. In addition to the loss of lives, hundreds and thousands of houses were wiped out in central Vietnam, including Quang Tri and Thua Thien Huei provinces, and schools and other facilities have been forced to close.

Tran Quang Hoai, an official responsible for coordinating Vietnam’s rescue missions, accepted Taiwan's donation on behalf of the Vietnamese government at a ceremony on Friday. He remarked that the government is grateful for the generosity of the Taiwanese authorities and people, and that it will make the most appropriate arrangement for the donation so that relief and aid can be distributed to those in need soon, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

MOFA said via a statement that more than 320,000 Vietnamese migrant workers and new immigrants are living in Taiwan, and that the people of the two countries have been more than good partners. Taiwan looks forward to further strengthening bilateral collaboration to combat natural disasters in the future, it added.