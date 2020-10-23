Taipei 101 New Year’s Eve fireworks will go ahead despite coronavirus pandemic

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei 101 will go ahead with its annual fireworks to ring in the New Year 2021 despite the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the company’s chairman said Friday (Oct. 23).

Doubts about the feasibility of the event emerged after Taipei City Mayor Ko Wen-je said Thursday (Oct. 22) that New Year’s Eve happenings should be canceled if there were at least 15 domestic cases of the virus confirmed during the week leading up to Dec. 31.

However, Taipei Financial Center Corporation Chairman Chang Hsueh-shun (張學舜) held a news conference Friday to clear up confusion about the issue. He said the mayor had only been speaking about concerts held near Taipei 101 on New Year’s Eve, and not about the fireworks event itself.

According to Chang, both Taiwanese and Japanese members attending a recent board meeting had voiced their support for going ahead with the fireworks as the island had a positive record for containing the virus, CNA reported.

The size and duration of the fireworks would be about the same as on previous occasions, with full details to be revealed at a later news conference, Chang said. He emphasized that the city government was not involved in its preparations and was not subsidizing the event.

