Taiwan wins 28 gold medals at International Warsaw Invention Show

Three Taiwanese high school students are the youngest medal winners at the Warsaw invention show Three Taiwanese high school students are the youngest medal winners at the Warsaw invention show (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese inventors left the International Warsaw Invention Show with an unprecedented 46 medals, ranking only second behind their Polish hosts, reports said Friday (Oct. 23).

The medals for Taiwan included 28 golds, 14 silvers and four bronzes, with the judging process happening through videoconferencing due to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, CNA reported.

Nevertheless, 25 countries still competed in the event, including the United States, Canada, Brazil and Russia, presenting a total of more than 300 inventions.

Taiwan’s products included a new method to replace the use of pesticides to kill bacteria on mangoes, but the youngest medal winners were three high school students who unveiled a system to prevent people from colliding after rounding a bend. A light would turn from green to red when someone was approaching ahead, and if that person was running, the red light would start flashing.

