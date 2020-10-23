Taiwan’s HTC chairwoman wins VR award

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – HTC Corporation Chairwoman and CEO Cher Wang (王雪紅) won the Accenture VR Lifetime Achievement Award for her company’s efforts in developing virtual reality technology, reports said Friday (Oct. 23).

The Academy of International Extended Reality (AIXR) said the Taiwanese businesswoman had been chosen for the award because she turned “possibilities into an inspired reality,” taking risks and moving forward with VR projects before consumer demand had taken hold.

In a statement on the company blog, Wang dedicated the award to the teams and partners who “dared to dream and are working hard to make the vision happen.” She said the VR technology was still in its “Age of Exploration” but had already been applied by so many schools, museums and companies for a wide range of uses in education, healthcare and global sustainability.

Since a strategic partnership with video game developer Valve Corporation in 2015, HTC launched the world’s first consumer-scale VR systems under the VIVE brand name, the news release said.

