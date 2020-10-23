New TRA commuter trains to arrive in Taiwan on Saturday

Two EMU900 commuter trains are slated to operate in January. (TRA photo) Two EMU900 commuter trains are slated to operate in January. (TRA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The first batch of the new EMU900 Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) commuter trains are expected to arrive in eastern Taiwan on Saturday (Oct. 24) and be ready for service in January after test runs.

The EMU900 trains are part of the railway operator's plan to replace existing train cars that have been in operation for over three decades. Each of the new 200 meter-plus long trains consists of 10 carriages.

The TRA said it had ordered 52 EMU900 trains from South Korean company Hyundai Rotem Co. and that two of them will be delivered to Hualien port on Saturday morning. It pointed out that the exterior of the new trains is more modern-looking than the current TRA trains, which include the EMU500, EMU600, EMU700, and EMU800 models.

TRA explained that there will be a three-month test run period for the two trains before they are put into service, most likely in January. It said the other 50 EMU900 trains are slated to arrive in Taiwan between 2021 and 2023 and that they will be added to the system in succession, reported CNA.

Meanwhile, peripheral merchandise for the EMU900 train will also be available on Saturday, including a commemorative wine bottle and a train-shaped USB flash drive as well as office stationery. They will be sold at the Taiwan Railway Shop in Taipei and Hualien and at the Taichung and Kaohsiung TRA stations, reported Liberty Times.



Commemorative wine bottle in the shape of an EMU900 train. (TRA photo)



EMU900 train-shaped USB. (TRA photo)