Injuries force Pumus to postpone warm-up match vs Waratahs

SYDNEY (AP) — Argentina has postponed its Tri-Nations warm-up match against the New South Wales Waratahs but it has nothing to do with the coronavirus — just plain old-fashioned injuries.

The Pumas were scheduled to take on the Waratahs this weekend at a suburban rugby ground but have made the decision Friday to cancel the match “to preserve the physical condition of some players who have slight muscle injuries."

Many of the Argentinian players have been in mandatory isolation since arriving from South America, but 13 others who arrived from Europe are still under quarantine, meaning the full squad has not yet had a chance to train together.

Jeronimo de la Fuente, Lucas Paulos, Jose Luis Gonzalez, Santiago Grondona and Tomas Lezana were among the players who needed the rest because of injuries. Flanker Juan Martin Gonzalez was set to undergo scans after injuring his left adductor at training.

The warm-up game could take place next week but details are yet to be confirmed. Argentina has been training at Sydney's Leichhardt Oval since arriving earlier this month.

Argentina’s Tri-Nations campaign gets under way against New Zealand in Sydney on Nov. 14 before they take on Australia the following week.

World Cup champion South Africa withdrew from the scheduled Rugby Championship tournament last week. The South Africans cited player welfare concerns because of the delayed start to their domestic competition and uncertainty over government travel restrictions during the pandemic.

