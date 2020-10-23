  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Latin America & Caribbean

By  Associated Press
2020/10/23 12:04
A man utilizes a door as a makeshift raft as he transports a woman through the inundated streets of the Mata Redonda neighborhood of Maracay, Venezuel...
The bed of the Cerro Lagoon is dry and cracked from an extended drought, holding purple water due to untreated waste from a tannery company, in Limpio...
Jonelson Princeton, 7, who survived cholera as a newborn, peers out from inside his home which was once used as an office, on a former UN base where h...
An injured ocelot that lost part of its leg when it was run over by a car climbs a branch inside its cage at the Mata Ciliar NGO in Jundiai, Brazil, T...
Cemetery worker Jorge Arvizu plants a rose bush on a grave at the municipal cemetery Valle de Chalco amid the new coronavirus pandemic, on the outskir...
Venezuelan migrants rest as they walk towards Bogota, passing through Tunja, Colombia, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. Immigration officials in Colombia expect...
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales puts on his mask, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, after giving a press conference in Buenos Aires, Argentina, one da...
Indigenous protesters wash up before marching in Bogota, where they traveled in a caravan from the interior of Colombia, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. The le...
The statue of a saint is engulfed in flames after protesters torched the San Francisco de Borja church, a favorite of Chile's national police force, o...
Women walk along a path before the opening of the polling stations for general elections in El Alto, Bolivia, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Bolivia appeared ...
Jose Gregorio Machado takes a swig of rum while cleaning the underside of a bus, in the Petare neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Oct. 17, ...

Oct. 16 – Oct. 22, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Latin America and Caribbean.

The gallery was curated by AP visual journalist Victor Caivano in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

