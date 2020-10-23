AP Week in Pictures: Asia

A health worker collects the nasal swab sample of man to test for COVID-19 standing outside his enclosure after it became damp due to rain in Hyderaba... A health worker collects the nasal swab sample of man to test for COVID-19 standing outside his enclosure after it became damp due to rain in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

A Balinese man participates in the Hindu ritual of "Grebeg" at the Tegalalang village in Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. In this biannual ... A Balinese man participates in the Hindu ritual of "Grebeg" at the Tegalalang village in Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. In this biannual ritual, participants paint their bodies with colorful paint and parade around their village to ward off evil spirits. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

Indian devotees wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus stand in front of an idol of goddess Durga, reflected in a puddl... Indian devotees wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus stand in front of an idol of goddess Durga, reflected in a puddle created by rain water, during Durga Puja festival in Hyderabad, India, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. Health officials have warned about the potential for the coronavirus to spread during the upcoming religious festival season, which is marked by huge gatherings in temples and shopping districts.(AP Photo/Mahesh Kumar A.)

A medical staff takes a swab from a man who was invited to attend the commemorating conference on the 70th anniversary of the Chinese army entering No... A medical staff takes a swab from a man who was invited to attend the commemorating conference on the 70th anniversary of the Chinese army entering North Korea to resist the U.S. army, for the coronavirus test, at a hotel in Beijing, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the planet has surpassed 40 million, but experts say that is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the true impact of the pandemic that has upended life and work around the world. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A man wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus, walks along a wall outside the Deoksu Palace, one of South Korea's well-known landm... A man wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus, walks along a wall outside the Deoksu Palace, one of South Korea's well-known landmarks, in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic flight team performs over a monument in remembrance of the Korean War during a rehearsal for the upcoming ceremon... South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic flight team performs over a monument in remembrance of the Korean War during a rehearsal for the upcoming ceremony of Changjin Lake Battle memorial day during the Korean War in 1950, at the Korea War Memorial Museum in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. South Korea will hold the ceremony on Oct. 27. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, right, is congratulated by her partner Clarke Gayford following her victory speech to Labour Party members ... New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, right, is congratulated by her partner Clarke Gayford following her victory speech to Labour Party members at an event in Auckland, New Zealand, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Women wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more th... Women wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 180 new coronavirus cases on Friday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Detained left-wing activist Reina Mae Nasino in handcuffs and wearing protective suit to prevent the spread of the coronavirus touches the coffin of h... Detained left-wing activist Reina Mae Nasino in handcuffs and wearing protective suit to prevent the spread of the coronavirus touches the coffin of her three-month-old firstborn named River during funeral rites at Manila's North Cemetery, Philippines on Friday Oct. 16, 2020. Left-wing groups on Friday decried the treatment as brutal of Nasino, who was allowed by a Manila court to attend her baby's burial but was restrained with handcuffs, a sweltering protective suit and swarms of armed escorts as she quietly wept. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

Pro-democracy activists march to the Government House, prime minister's office during a protest march in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. ... Pro-democracy activists march to the Government House, prime minister's office during a protest march in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Thailand's prime minister on Wednesday pleaded with his countrymen to resolve their political differences through Parliament, as student-led protests seeking to bring his government down continued for an eighth straight day. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Pro democracy demonstrators face water canons as police try to disperse them from their protest venue in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Tha... Pro democracy demonstrators face water canons as police try to disperse them from their protest venue in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Thailand prime minister has rejected calls for his resignation as his government steps up efforts to stop student-led protesters from rallying in the capital for a second day in defiance of a strict state of emergency. (AP Photo/Gemunu Amarasinghe)

Oct. 16-22, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com