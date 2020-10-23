  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures: Asia

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/10/23 08:57
Pro democracy demonstrators face water canons as police try to disperse them from their protest venue in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. Tha...
Pro-democracy activists march to the Government House, prime minister's office during a protest march in Bangkok, Thailand, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. ...
Detained left-wing activist Reina Mae Nasino in handcuffs and wearing protective suit to prevent the spread of the coronavirus touches the coffin of h...
Women wearing protective masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more th...
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, right, is congratulated by her partner Clarke Gayford following her victory speech to Labour Party members ...
South Korea's Black Eagles aerobatic flight team performs over a monument in remembrance of the Korean War during a rehearsal for the upcoming ceremon...
A man wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus, walks along a wall outside the Deoksu Palace, one of South Korea's well-known landm...
A medical staff takes a swab from a man who was invited to attend the commemorating conference on the 70th anniversary of the Chinese army entering No...
Indian devotees wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus stand in front of an idol of goddess Durga, reflected in a puddl...
A Balinese man participates in the Hindu ritual of "Grebeg" at the Tegalalang village in Bali, Indonesia on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. In this biannual ...
A health worker collects the nasal swab sample of man to test for COVID-19 standing outside his enclosure after it became damp due to rain in Hyderaba...

Oct. 16-22, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

