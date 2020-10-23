Meet K-Drama stars of new series 'KAIROS' on #TwitterBlueroom Live before its premiere

"Following Kpop, K-Drama is mesmerizing global fans--now on Twitter"

Twitter announces the first live event of its kind for a K-Drama.

Seungyun Kang of 'WINNER' will serve as the MC for 'TwitterBlueroom LIVE with KAIROS'.

Twitter launches a special emoji to celebrate the premiere of KAIROS.





SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - Media OutReach - 23 October 2020 - #TwitterBlueroom, live-streams that have been drawing the attention of Kpop fans around the world, will now feature K-Drama (Korean Drama).









▲Photo: KAIROS #TwitterBlueroom announcement from the official Twitter account of MBC Drama





Twitter announced that it will be livestreaming a #TwitterBlueroom before the premiere of 'KAIROS'. KAIROS is a new mini-series drama of MBC that will be broadcasted every Monday and Tuesday. Leading actors of the show, Seongrok Shin, Seyoung Lee, Bohyun Ahn, Gyuri Nam and Seungyun Kang will be appearing on the livestream to communicate with their global fans in real time. Adding to the star-studded lineup, Seungyun Kang of Kpop group 'WINNER' will be serving as MC for this unprecedented livestream.

KAIROS will be the first Korean drama (K-Drama) to participate in a #TwitterBlueroom Live. #TwitterBlueroom livestream events have featured celebrities from various walks of life, including those making a name in Kpop, Kmovie, culture, politics, and social issues. '#TwitterBlueroom LIVE with KAIROS' will start at 7 PM KST on October 26, two hours and 20 minutes prior to the broadcast of the premiere episode of KAIROS on MBC. Livestream can be viewed on MBC Drama's official Twitter account ( @mbcdrama_pre) or the official account of Twitter Korea ( @TwitterKorea).

Global fans of K-Drama will have exciting opportunities to interact with the cast of KAIROS:

In preparation for this first #TwitterBlueroom Livestream with KAIROS, Twitter has been collecting questions from fans since October 13, asking fans to use the hashtags, #카이로스 (#KAIROS), #ASK_KAIROS, or actors' names to pose questions.

Stars Seongrok Shin, Seyoung Lee, Bohyeon Ahn, Gyuri Nam, and Seungyun Kang will be answering chosen Tweets during the livestream. They will also share behind-the-scenes anecdotes from the making of the K-Drama, as well as brief introductions to the characters.

#TwitterBlueroom viewers will also be able to communicate directly with the actors during the livestream through a chat window.





Twitter also launched special emojis to commemorate the show on its premiere date. Using the concept of KAIROS, these emojis can be applied to Tweets by using the hashtags #카이로스, #KAIROS and #ASK_KAIROS.

YeonJeong Kim, Head of Global Kpop & Kcontent Partnerships at Twitter commented, "Twitter is a platform where conversations encompassing various fields from Kpop, Kmovie to K-Sports happen in real time. We see great potential with K-Drama as well. Fans of K-Drama worldwide actively share their stories on Twitter either while they're watching a broadcast or after. KAIROS, the first ever Korean drama to host #TwitterBlueroom LIVE Q&A, is already generating quite an interest from global fans even before its premiere. Twitter will keep supporting K-Drama to connect with its global fans, and to help global fans build a bridge to various K-Content in the future."

KAIROS (script by Suhyeon Lee, directed by Seungwu Park, produced by OH Story and Blossom Story), is a time-crossing thriller featuring a man named Seojin Kim (played by Seongrok Shin) who is devastated after his young daughter is kidnapped. Seojin works together with a woman a month in the past, named Aeri Han (played by Seyoung Lee),who is looking for her missing mother. The two characters must fight and run across different times for their loved ones.

KAIROS will also air at a later date to be determined in: Australia, Bahrain, Brazil, Brunei, Canada, Egypt, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Mexico, Oman, Philippines, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, UAE, and the United States.