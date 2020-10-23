  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

By  Associated Press
2020/10/23 05:47
People hold banners as they demonstrate on the street to protest against police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria, Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020. After 13 days of ...
Migrants from Morocco walk along the shore escorted by Spanish police after arriving at the coast of Canary Island, crossing the Atlantic Ocean sailin...
Police officers detain a protester at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020. After 13 days of protests against alleged police...
A man wearing a face mask to try to curb the spread of coronavirus walks over Westminster Bridge backdropped by the London Eye ferris wheel, on a rain...

OCT. 16 - 22, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions within the past week.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Anne-Marie Belgrave in London.

