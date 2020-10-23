AP Week in Pictures, Europe and Africa

A man wearing a face mask to try to curb the spread of coronavirus walks over Westminster Bridge backdropped by the London Eye ferris wheel, on a rain... A man wearing a face mask to try to curb the spread of coronavirus walks over Westminster Bridge backdropped by the London Eye ferris wheel, on a rainy day in central London, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. The South Yorkshire region of northern England is being placed under the country's tightest restrictions to curb the coronavirus — joining a densely populated swathe of the country where the measures have been imposed despite protests from local politicians. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Police officers detain a protester at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020. After 13 days of protests against alleged police... Police officers detain a protester at the Lekki toll gate in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday Oct. 21, 2020. After 13 days of protests against alleged police brutality, authorities have imposed a 24-hour curfew in Lagos, Nigeria's largest city, as moves are made to stop growing violence. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Migrants from Morocco walk along the shore escorted by Spanish police after arriving at the coast of Canary Island, crossing the Atlantic Ocean sailin... Migrants from Morocco walk along the shore escorted by Spanish police after arriving at the coast of Canary Island, crossing the Atlantic Ocean sailing on a wooden boat, on Tuesday, Oct.20, 2020. Some 1,000 migrants have spent the night again sleeping in emergency tents in a dock while authorities in the Canary Islands complain that the Spanish government keeps blocking transfers of newly arrived migrants to the mainland over coronavirus concerns. (AP Photo/Javier Bauluz)

People hold banners as they demonstrate on the street to protest against police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria, Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020. After 13 days of ... People hold banners as they demonstrate on the street to protest against police brutality, in Lagos, Nigeria, Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020. After 13 days of protests against police brutality, authorities have imposed a 24-hour curfew in Lagos, Nigeria's largest city as moves are made to stop growing violence. (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

OCT. 16 - 22, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Europe and Africa regions within the past week.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Anne-Marie Belgrave in London.

