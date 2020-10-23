Hyderabad overtakes Rajasthan by 8 wickets in IPL

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off their first successful chase in this Indian Premier League after belting Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets on Thursday.

Rajasthan labored to 154-6 and Hyderabad overhauled it with 156-2 and 11 balls to spare.

Hyderabad's first consecutive wins lifted it over Rajasthan to fifth in the standings while crippling the Royals' hopes of making the top-four playoffs. The Royals must win their remaining three matches.

Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar hit half-centuries as they combined for an unbeaten 140 runs when their side was 16-2 in the third over.

Pandey was summoned to the middle in the first over after David Warner was out to fast bowler Jofra Archer for the sixth time this year in all formats.

Shankar joined him after Jonny Bairstow was bowled by Archer in the third over.

“Our plan was to see Jofra off even if he had bowled a third (successive over),” Pandey said. “We had two leggies and a couple of Indian fast bowlers to go after. I just middled the first ball, and automatically I thought if I keep my shape and use the powerplay, I could finish this well before the final over.”

Pandey didn't waste any time. He hit two cut fours off Kartik Tyagi, then two sixes off Ben Stokes, and two more sixes off Tyagi.

After 10 overs, Hyderabad was in good shape at 79-2 and Pandey had a half-century from 28 balls.

Shankar was holding down the other end, and finally loosened up with a pair of boundaries at Shreyas Gopal's expense.

Archer was brought back in the 12th over to break the partnership, but Pandey and Shankar batted around him. Archer came back for a last crack in the 16th and Shankar sent the first three deliveries to the fence to see him off.

Archer finished with sterling figures of 2-21 but Hyderabad was down to 24 runs needed off 24 balls and cruised home.

Pandey was 83 not out off 47 balls, including eight sixes, and Shankar reached 52 not out off 51, including the match-winning sixth boundary over midwicket.

Shankar also contributed with the ball, a cheap 1-15 and the prized wicket of Jos Buttler for 9.

Hyderabad struggled after Robin Uthappa wasted a lively start by running himself out in the fourth over.

Stokes needed 32 balls to score 30, and Steve Smith made 19.

Jason Holder, the West Indies captain who replaced injured New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, bowled Sanju Samson on 36 and claimed Smith and Riyan Parag at the end for 3-33.

