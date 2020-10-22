Bills take on 0-6 Jets looking to get back in win column

BUFFALO (4-2) at NEW YORK JETS (0-6)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE - Bills by 10 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Bills 3-3; Jets 0-6

SERIES RECORD - Bills lead 64-56

LAST MEETING - Bills beat Jets 27-17 on Sept. 13 at Orchard Park, New York.

LAST WEEK - Bills lost to Chiefs 26-17; Jets lost to Dolphins 24-0

AP PRO32 RANKING - Bills No. 9, Jets No. 32

BILLS OFFENSE - OVERALL (15), RUSH (27), PASS (6).

BILLS DEFENSE - OVERALL (23), RUSH (25), PASS (24).

JETS OFFENSE - OVERALL (30), RUSH (21), PASS (32).

JETS DEFENSE - OVERALL (20), RUSH (20t), PASS (23).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — The Bills are playing their third game in 13 days and come to the Meadowlands on a two-game skid — vs. Tennessee and Kansas City — following a 4-0 start. They're looking to avoid their first three-game losing streak since dropping four straight in Weeks 6-9 during the 2018 season. ... QB Josh Allen’s hot start has cooled a bit. His 122 yards passing against the Chiefs were fewer than he’s had in any half this season. He had 124 in the first half against the Titans. Allen’s 42 yards in the first half against Kansas City were also the second fewest in the first half of his career after throwing for just 39 in a 24-17 loss at Baltimore on Dec. 8, 2019. ... Still, Allen’s 16 TD throws are the most in team history through the first six games of a season. He has also completed TD passes to 10 players, one short of a team record. ... Buffalo’s running game has topped 100 yards just twice this season, and hasn't done so in three straight — the Bills' longest drought since a four-game stretch from Sept. 21-Oct. 12, 2014. ... The Bills lead the NFL in third-down conversions on offense at 56.2%. ... The Bills have allowed 12 TD throws, just three fewer than they allowed all last season. ... Buffalo has allowed 20-plus first downs in five straight, matching its longest stretch since Oct. 22-Nov. 19, 2017. ... The Jets are 0-6 for the first time since 1996, when that squad began 0-8 en route to a franchise-worst 1-15 season. ... Coach Adam Gase remains squarely on the hot seat, but ownership has not shown any indications it will part with him any time soon. Gase is 7-15 with the Jets, who have lost all of their games this season by nine points or more. ... New York was the first NFL team this season to be shut out last week. ... The Jets’ scoring differential is minus-110 points. The next worse is Jacksonville at minus-56. ... QB Sam Darnold has missed the last two games with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder. Gase expressed optimism early in the week that Darnold might have a chance to play against Buffalo. If not, Joe Flacco will make his third straight start. ... Flacco is 41 of 79 (51.9%) for 397 yards and one TD and one INT this season. ... The Jets went 2 of 17 on third-down conversions at Miami, and rank last in the NFL with a 30.23% conversion rate. ... New York is also last in the league in the red zone, scoring a touchdown just three times in 13 opportunities inside opponents' 20-yard line. ... WR Jamison Crowder set a franchise record with at least seven receptions in each of his last five games, dating to last season. He leads New York with 29 catches, 383 yards receiving and two TDs despite missing two games with a hamstring injury. ... The Jets traded NT Steve McLendon to Tampa Bay early this week. Third-year DL Folorunso Fatukasi likely moves into McLendon's starting role. ... Fantasy tip: Allen's numbers might have dipped the past few games, but look for him to get back into star fantasy level against a struggling Jets defense. He ran for a season-high 57 yards vs. New York in the season opener and it could be more of the same this week.

