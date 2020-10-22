  1. Home
Bank robber flees with loads of cash in ex-Soviet Georgia

By  Associated Press
2020/10/22 20:51
A gunman with a weapon in hand, escorts three police officers, who surrendered themselves as hostages, out of the bank building in the town of Zugdidi...
A Georgian police sniper carries his rifle on a position near a bank where an armed assailant took several people hostage in the town of Zugdidi in we...
A gunman with a weapon in a hand, left, escorts three police officers, who surrendered themselves as hostages, out of the bank building as the fourth ...
Hostages walk out of the bank building in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. Authorities in the ex-Soviet republic of G...
Georgian police gather at a bank where an armed assailant took several people hostage in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2...
Georgian police officers escorts a woman who escaped from a bank where an armed assailant has taken several people hostage, in the town of Zugdidi in ...
Georgian police gather at a bank where an armed assailant took several people hostage in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2...
A Georgian police officer takes his position near a bank where an armed assailant took several people hostage in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgi...
Georgian police officers escorts a woman who escaped from a bank where an armed assailant has taken several people hostage, in the town of Zugdidi in ...
A Georgian police officer escorts a woman who escaped from a bank where an armed assailant has taken several people hostage, in the town of Zugdidi in...

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — Police in the ex-Soviet republic of Georgia were looking Thursday for a bank robber who held over 40 people hostage for hours before releasing them and escaping with the money given to him by authorities.

An armed man took bank employees and customers hostage in the town of Zugdidi in western Georgia on Wednesday, demanding $500,000 in cash. After authorities provided him with an undisclosed amount of cash and a car that he wanted, the assailant freed most of the hostages and drove away with three remaining captives.

The man freed them overnight in a forested area and disappeared.

Speaking during Thursday's government meeting, Georgia's prime minister, Giorgi Gakharia, urged police to quickly track the assailant down, adding that “there must be no illusion that a crime can go unpunished.”