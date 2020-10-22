Watchdog says Lebanon probe into port blast flawed

Lebanese supporters of President Michel Aoun, hold a banner during a protest calling for "truth and justice" in relation to the Aug. 4 explosion that ... Lebanese supporters of President Michel Aoun, hold a banner during a protest calling for "truth and justice" in relation to the Aug. 4 explosion that devastated Beirut port and parts of the Lebanese capital, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. The massive explosion in Beirut earlier this month that killed and injured thousands of people has caused up to $4.6 billion in physical damage, the World Bank said in a report released Monday. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Black smoke rises from a fire at warehouses at the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Sept. 10. 2020. A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of... Black smoke rises from a fire at warehouses at the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Sept. 10. 2020. A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents traumatized by last month's massive explosion that killed and injured thousands of people. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Lebanese and French soldiers patrol on a boat by the damaged site of the massive blast in Beirut's port area, in Beirut, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. French... Lebanese and French soldiers patrol on a boat by the damaged site of the massive blast in Beirut's port area, in Beirut, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive for a two day-visit, days after the devastating Aug. 4 blast in the port of Beirut that killed at least 190 people, wounded 6,000 and damaged residential and commercial areas in large parts of the capital. (Gonzalo Fuentes/Pool via AP)

FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 file photo, the wife of Rami Kaaki, one of ten firefighters who were killed during the Aug. 4 explosion that hit... FILE - In this Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 file photo, the wife of Rami Kaaki, one of ten firefighters who were killed during the Aug. 4 explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, mourns during her husband's funeral at the firefighter headquarters, in Beirut, Lebanon. It was 20 minutes before 6:08 p.m. when the Beirut fire brigade received the call from an employee at the nearby port reporting a big fire. Ten firefighters, including a female paramedic, piled into a fire engine and an ambulance and raced toward the scene, and their ultimate death. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

Lebanese supporters of President Michel Aoun hold Arabic and French placards that read: "We need to know the truth, Yes for full instruction," during ... Lebanese supporters of President Michel Aoun hold Arabic and French placards that read: "We need to know the truth, Yes for full instruction," during a protest calling for "truth and justice" in relation to the Aug. 4 explosion that devastated Beirut port and parts of the Lebanese capital, in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. The massive explosion in Beirut earlier this month that killed and injured thousands of people has caused up to $4.6 billion in physical damage, the World Bank said in a report released Monday. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

This Aug. 28, 2020 photo shows destroyed port warehouses at the scene of last month's massive explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon. A mo... This Aug. 28, 2020 photo shows destroyed port warehouses at the scene of last month's massive explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon. A month after the giant explosion that killed and injured thousands and destroyed homes across the Lebanese capital, Beirut is still a wounded, grieving city struggling to come to grips with the calamity that struck abruptly on Aug.4. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

An army helicopter drops water on a fire at warehouses at the seaport in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. A huge fire has broken out Thursday,... An army helicopter drops water on a fire at warehouses at the seaport in Beirut, Lebanon, Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. A huge fire has broken out Thursday, at the Port of Beirut, sending up a thick column of black smoke and raising new panic among traumatized residents after last month's catastrophic blast. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

BEIRUT (AP) — A leading international human rights group on Thursday said a Lebanon-led probe into the devastating port explosion in Beirut this summer has been marred by political meddling and lack of judicial independence, resulting in failure to yield credible results two months later.

Human Rights Watch called for a United Nations-led inquiry into the causes of the blast to determine responsibility. The New York-based rights watchdog called on international supporters of Lebanon, lead by France, meeting next week to press the Lebanese authorities to accept an independent probe.

The massive Aug. 4 blast killed nearly 200 people and injured more than 6,000 when some 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive chemical, exploded at Beirut’s port. It also devastated several neighborhoods, shattering thousands of residential, historic and health structures.

“Everyone in Beirut has had their life turned upside down by the catastrophic explosion that devastated half the city, and they deserve justice for the disaster inflicted on them,” said Aya Majzoub, Lebanon researcher at HRW.

“The Lebanese authorities’ failings over the past two months have shown that an international investigation is the only avenue for the people of Lebanon to get the answers and the justice that they deserve. "

It is still not known what ignited the chemicals, which were stored at the facility for six years.

Local media reported that 25 people were detained and 30 charged in the explosion, most of them port and customs officials.

Majzoub said the Lebanese authorities are pretending to carry out a credible investigation — pointing to fundamental weakness and flaws in the process she called “opaque.”

The probe began with political wrangling over the naming of the lead investigator, included military threats to jail leakers and raised concerns over whether the panel appointed along sectarian lines could be fully impartial.

HRW said the role of foreign investigators was unclear, calling on France and the United States to clarify their mandate and “make public any attempts to obstruct justice.”

Earlier this month, the judge investigating the explosion received a report from the FBI about the bureau's own probe, but no details emerged. The French and British have yet to present their own findings.

Majzoub said there was no transparency in sharing evidence or charges, while no senior official was named in the probe. Reports showed government officials at the highest level were informed of the dangerous chemicals in the port.

HRW said the focus on administrative port and customs officials raises concerns that politicians suspected of implication in the blast may escape accountability.

There were also concerns of possible tampering with the crime scene, following the eruption of two fires at the port since the explosion in September.

Families of the dead and survivors of the blast called on the U.N. Security Council for an international investigation, but Lebanese officials rejected such calls, some calling them a “waste of time.”

Even though explosions have marked a grim timeline in Lebanon’s modern history, almost none of the perpetrators were ever arrested or tried for the killing of senior officials, activists and journalists.