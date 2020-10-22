  1. Home
  2. World

AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

By The Associated Press., Associated Press
2020/10/22 20:22
The headquarters of Kurdish Democratic Party burn during a protest by pro-Iranian militiamen and their supporters in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, Oct. 17,...
Afghans wait to collect their passports with Pakistani visas inthe city of Jalalabad east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. At least 11...
Ultra-Orthodox Jews keep social distance amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, during a protest to what they say is incitement agains...
A protester takes pictures of a protest symbol that was set on fire by the supporters of former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, after a small dem...
A Yemeni prisoner, center, performs a traditional dance during his arrival after being released by the Saudi-led coalition at the airport in Sanaa, Ye...
Ultra-Orthodox Jews pray covered in prayer shawls in divided sections which allow a maximum of twenty worshipers, next to their house as synagogues ar...
Israeli Police officers drag a protester as they forcibly clear the square outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem,...
People enjoy the day on the beach, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Oct 18, 2020. Movement limitations were lifted and some businesses reopened Sunday as ...
Israeli Police officers drag a protester as they forcibly clear the square outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem,...
A woman is tested for the coronavirus by a healthcare worker at a COVID-19 testing center, set up at a basketball court, in Ramat Gan, Israel, Tuesday...
Supporters of the Pakistan Democratic Movement take part in an anti government rally in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Protests took place ...

The headquarters of Kurdish Democratic Party burn during a protest by pro-Iranian militiamen and their supporters in Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, Oct. 17,...

Afghans wait to collect their passports with Pakistani visas inthe city of Jalalabad east of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. At least 11...

Ultra-Orthodox Jews keep social distance amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, during a protest to what they say is incitement agains...

A protester takes pictures of a protest symbol that was set on fire by the supporters of former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, after a small dem...

A Yemeni prisoner, center, performs a traditional dance during his arrival after being released by the Saudi-led coalition at the airport in Sanaa, Ye...

Ultra-Orthodox Jews pray covered in prayer shawls in divided sections which allow a maximum of twenty worshipers, next to their house as synagogues ar...

Israeli Police officers drag a protester as they forcibly clear the square outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem,...

People enjoy the day on the beach, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, Oct 18, 2020. Movement limitations were lifted and some businesses reopened Sunday as ...

Israeli Police officers drag a protester as they forcibly clear the square outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem,...

A woman is tested for the coronavirus by a healthcare worker at a COVID-19 testing center, set up at a basketball court, in Ramat Gan, Israel, Tuesday...

Supporters of the Pakistan Democratic Movement take part in an anti government rally in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. Protests took place ...

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between Oct. 15-21, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes across the region, where women were trampled to death when a stampede broke out among thousands of Afghans waiting in a soccer stadium to get visas to Pakistan. In Israel, ultra-Orthodox Jews protested the government's coronavirus measures while maintaining social distance, and protests also resumed outside of the residence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem following coronavirus lockdown measures. In Iraq, pro-Iranian militia torched a Kurdish headquarters in response to televised comments by a senior Kurdish government official calling for the ouster of the militias from the heavily fortified Green Zone in Baghdad.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography & Storytelling Dusan Vranic.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com