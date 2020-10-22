Rattez returns to wing for France vs Wales test in Paris

PARIS (AP) — France has selected Vincent Rattez on the left wing for the home rugby test against Wales on Saturday.

Coach Fabien Galthie picked a similar team on Thursday to the one which won 27-23 in Cardiff when they met in the Six Nations eight months ago, before the coronavirus pandemic interrupted the competition.

Rattez missed that match through injury and replaces Gael Fickou.

Fickou comes back in midfield alongside Virimi Vakatawa at center in place of Arthur Vincent, who started in Cardiff. He will be among the reserves at Stade de France and Matthieu Jalibert leaves the bench.

Scrumhalf Antoine Dupont and flyhalf Romain Ntamack stay as the first-choice halves, while the pack is unchanged from Cardiff with flanker Charles Ollivon captaining the side.

France, which is in second place behind England in the Six Nations table, faces co-contender Ireland next Saturday in their championship finale at Stade de France.

Ireland has played one game less and hosts Italy in Dublin on Saturday.

France: Anthony Bouthier, Teddy Thomas, Virimi Vakatawa, Gael Fickou, Vincent Rattez, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon (captain), François Cros, Paul Willemse, Bernard Le Roux, Mohamed Haouas, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille. Reserves: Jean-Baptiste Gros, Camille Chat, Demba Bemba, Romain Taofifenua, Dylan Cretin, Baptiste Serin, Arthur Vincent, Thomas Ramos.

