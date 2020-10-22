China protests against visits by Japanese ex-prime minister to war shrine

Former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo (left) at the Yasukuni Shrine on Sept. 19 (Facebook, Abe Shinzo photo) Former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo (left) at the Yasukuni Shrine on Sept. 19 (Facebook, Abe Shinzo photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s foreign ministry protested against repeated visits by former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo (安倍晉三) to the Yasukuni Shrine honoring war victims as well as convicted war criminals, reports said Thursday (Oct. 22).

For years, visits by prominent Japanese politicians to the shrine have met with strong reactions from China and South Korea, as the trips were seen to show a lack of remorse for wartime atrocities by Japanese occupying forces in Asia.

Just three days after leaving office, Abe visited the shrine on Sept. 19, for the first time in seven years. He said he was informing the spirits of his resignation, but apart from honoring Japan’s millions of war victims, since 1978 it has also included its wartime militarist leaders.

The visit was followed by his successor as prime minister, Suga Yoshihide (菅義偉), sending an offering to the shrine, Newtalk reported.

The actions of both politicians earned them condemnation from China, where foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) described the visits as displaying the wrong attitude toward history. The shrine was a symbol of Japanese militarism, he said.

However, two days after Suga’s offering, on Oct. 19, Abe reportedly appeared at the shrine again. The government said it had no right to interfere with his actions as whether to visit Yasukuni or not was a question of personal religious freedom.