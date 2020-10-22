  1. Home
  2. World

China protests against visits by Japanese ex-prime minister to war shrine

Abe appeared at Yasukuni Shrine twice since leaving office

  120
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/22 17:23
Former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo (left) at the Yasukuni Shrine on Sept. 19 (Facebook, Abe Shinzo photo) 

Former Prime Minister Abe Shinzo (left) at the Yasukuni Shrine on Sept. 19 (Facebook, Abe Shinzo photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s foreign ministry protested against repeated visits by former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo (安倍晉三) to the Yasukuni Shrine honoring war victims as well as convicted war criminals, reports said Thursday (Oct. 22).

For years, visits by prominent Japanese politicians to the shrine have met with strong reactions from China and South Korea, as the trips were seen to show a lack of remorse for wartime atrocities by Japanese occupying forces in Asia.

Just three days after leaving office, Abe visited the shrine on Sept. 19, for the first time in seven years. He said he was informing the spirits of his resignation, but apart from honoring Japan’s millions of war victims, since 1978 it has also included its wartime militarist leaders.

The visit was followed by his successor as prime minister, Suga Yoshihide (菅義偉), sending an offering to the shrine, Newtalk reported.

The actions of both politicians earned them condemnation from China, where foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian (趙立堅) described the visits as displaying the wrong attitude toward history. The shrine was a symbol of Japanese militarism, he said.

However, two days after Suga’s offering, on Oct. 19, Abe reportedly appeared at the shrine again. The government said it had no right to interfere with his actions as whether to visit Yasukuni or not was a question of personal religious freedom.
Japan-China relations
Abe Shinzo
Suga Yoshihide
Yasukuni Shrine

RELATED ARTICLES

Reports: Abe expresses intent to step down due to health
Reports: Abe expresses intent to step down due to health
2020/08/28 13:46
Japan slams Chinese missile tests
Japan slams Chinese missile tests
2020/08/27 17:42
Another hospital visit by Japan PM Abe stokes health worries
Another hospital visit by Japan PM Abe stokes health worries
2020/08/24 11:40
Japan's Abe to avoid visit to war-linked shrine on 75th war anniversary: Jiji
Japan's Abe to avoid visit to war-linked shrine on 75th war anniversary: Jiji
2020/08/10 12:34
Taiwan's vice president thanks Japan envoy for WHA assistance
Taiwan's vice president thanks Japan envoy for WHA assistance
2020/07/23 17:22