Taiwan needs to remove 'Republic of China' from constitution: Pollster

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prominent pollster Ying-lung You (游盈隆) has stated that the term “Republic of China” (ROC) used in the constitution no longer reflects political reality, and President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) should act to have it removed.

According to a new survey by You’s Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF), 83.4 percent of poll respondents over the age of 20 see the Republic of China as including Taiwan, Penghu, Kinmen, Matsu, and other outlying islands in the South China Sea, while only 8.4 percent also consider all of China to be part of the ROC.

A similar poll conducted by You in 1995 saw 45.9 percent considering the "Republic of China" as just Taiwan and its neighboring islands, while 32.5 percent saw the ROC as also including China.

A noticeable change can also be seen in how the public defines a "Republic of China citizen". In 1995, 48 percent of poll respondents considered Taiwan’s then 21 million inhabitants as being the only Republic of China citizens, while 32.7 percent also included 1.2 billion nationals in China.

The recent survey saw 86.9 percent regarding the 23.5 million Taiwanese as the only Republic Of China citizens, while those who included China’s 1.4 billion people dwindled to 6.8 percent, You said.

The polling expert saw the core problem was that the Republic of China constitution still considers Taiwan and China as two “areas” of one country, a view no longer consistent with mainstream opinion in the nation.

As a result, You called on President Tsai to heed the shift in public opinion and work to amend erroneous policies in a positive way.

The TPOF poll also noted that 46.7 percent of respondents wanted to use the name “Taiwan” to join international organizations, while 22.7 percent accepted “Republic of China – Taiwan,” 17.3 percent desired the term “Republic of China,” and 5.2 percent preferred “Chinese Taipei.”