Japan still reporting imported coronavirus cases from China, despite 'zero' case claims

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan has reported over a dozen airline passengers infected with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) arriving from China over the past two months, despite claims by the communist regime that it does not have any local cases of the virus.

On Oct. 21, Washington-based think tank Freedom House included Taiwan among four countries in a graphic debunking the myth that only countries with dictatorships such as China are capable of containing the coronavirus outbreak. Beneath the post, Twitter user shiroihamusan asserted that the number of coronavirus cases being reported by the Chinese government is much lower than the actual number.

He then uploaded a chart showing that four passengers from China had tested positive for the coronavirus upon arrival at Japanese airports from Sept. 16 to Sept. 23. During that same period, 12 passengers from the U.S. tested positive for the virus.

As can be seen in the chart, cases that originated from the U.S. that week outnumber those from China by a ratio of roughly three to one. However, China is only reporting a total of 85,747 cases since the start of the pandemic, compared to 8,498,360 cases reported in the U.S., a figure that is over 9,000 percent higher than the communist country!

Based on daily results of coronavirus tests administered on arriving passengers at Japan's international airports, Japan's Ministry of Health and Welfare reports that there have been 16 passengers arriving from China that have tested positive for the disease between Aug 24 and Oct. 23. The cases were reported by quarantine officers at Narita International Airport, Haneda Airport, and Kansai International Airport.

During this period, many passengers have tested positive from other nearby hotspots in the world, such as the Philippines, India, and Indonesia. Over the same period, 41 passengers from the U.S. tested positive for the virus, only 2.5 times more than the 16 that arrived from China.



(Twitter, @shiroihamusan image)

Despite the fact that the coronavirus pandemic originated in China, its vast size, and huge population, the communist regime claimed that it had gone 57 days without a single local infection since Aug. 15, before finally acknowledging 12 local cases on Oct. 11. As was the case in previous outbreaks in Xinjiang, Beijing, Yunnan, Wuhan, and Jilin since the original epidemic, China announced that it would be testing millions of Qingdao residents within a few days, with the result a foregone conclusion of "zero" positive cases.

Indeed, by Oct. 16, Chinese health officials claimed that all 10.89 million coronavirus tests administered on Qingdao citizens came back negative. In response, Taiwan's Minister of Health and Welfare and Central Epidemic Command Center head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) on Oct. 17 said that results were "really great, but how is that possible?"

Chen said that "Everyone knows test kit test reagents have a certain number of false negatives and false positives." Commenting on the alleged outcome of the tests being universally negative, he said, "This is also a great thing, but it is simply an impossible result," reported CNA.

China's statistics on its confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths have been placed under much doubt as they have been suspiciously low for such a populous country, currently in 54th place behind Venezuela and ahead of Bahrain at 85,747 confirmed cases. The speed with which China went from initially announcing human-to-human transmissions on Jan. 20 to declaring "zero" local infections on March 19 also raises many questions about the authenticity of China's reporting.