  1. Home
  2. Business

Taiwan Rail Administration to consider hiking fares as losses set to rise in 2021

Legislative Yuan budget report lists adapting fares as one possibility to resolve TRA losses

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/22 15:12
Taiwan's new trains built by Hyundai Rotem

Taiwan's new trains built by Hyundai Rotem (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) will consider increasing fares as losses are expected to balloon to NT$3.24 billion (US$113 million) next yearan increase of 17.54 percent, reports said Thursday (Oct. 22).

According to a report presented to the Legislative Yuan, the TRA's budget for 2021 is expected to be approximately NT$33.6 billion, while profits should reach NT$30.3 billion, CNA reported. The projections mean that losses will rise from the NT$2.75 billion listed for 2020 to NT$3.24 billion next year, officials said.

Possible solutions to stem growing losses include a study to examine the possibility of adapting fair ticket prices, changes to the subsidy system for less frequented stations and railway lines, as well as cost-cutting measures, improving quality of facilities, and introducing more sustainable management.

The yearly losses were due to a variety of reasons, including retirement payments, the management of small stations, and natural disasters, TRA told lawmakers.
Taiwan Railways Administration
TRA
TRA train tickets
Legislative Yuan
budget

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s legislature attacked by hackers 5.5 million times in 2020
Taiwan’s legislature attacked by hackers 5.5 million times in 2020
2020/10/15 17:10
Taiwan Statebuilding Party proposes constitutional amendments
Taiwan Statebuilding Party proposes constitutional amendments
2020/10/13 11:27
Taiwanese train wins design award in Japan
Taiwanese train wins design award in Japan
2020/10/10 14:40
US says Taiwan’s defense budget spending ‘insufficient’ against Chinese threat
US says Taiwan’s defense budget spending ‘insufficient’ against Chinese threat
2020/10/07 11:14
AirAsia Japan to drop all routes in December
AirAsia Japan to drop all routes in December
2020/10/06 16:01