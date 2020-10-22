Taipei Metro to see increased police presence to combat sexual harassment

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei's Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) will see an increased police presence at all stations in an effort to combat sexual harassment.

The Rapid Transit Division of the Taipei City Police Department revealed on Thursday (Oct. 22) that from January to September, 25 cases of sexual harassment in MRT stations were reported. Among them, 22 cases have been resolved. Meanwhile, cases regarding breaches of privacy were reported 26 times, with 24 of them handled successfully.

Yeh Chin-chou (葉錦洲), a senior Taipei police officer, stated during a press conference on Thursday that the division has initiated a plan to better ensure women’s safety in subway stations where reported cases are more frequent, to better address sexual harassment incidents at MRT facilities. Increased patrols on the subway and in the stations will be carried out, he said.

Just days before, law enforcement apprehended a male suspect, surnamed Chou, who was accused of touching a woman’s breast without consent in an MRT underground mall. The senior police officer urged the public to call the police without hesitation when an incident such as this one takes place.

Yeh added that the division will work closely with MRT staff and security personnel to respond to emergencies timely and swiftly.

Nearly 2.2 million trips were made daily via the Taipei Metro in 2019, according to Taipei MRT statistics. Even though the number of passengers has declined this year partly due to the coronavirus, the MRT remains a major mode of transportation for residents in the Greater Taipei Area.