Healthcare Professionals Top Credibility Score in APAC: Herbalife Nutrition Survey

Close to 75% APAC consumers consider healthcare professionals as the most credible source of providing nutrition advice





HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 22 October 2020 - Premier global nutrition company, Herbalife Nutrition, has released the second part of its Asia Pacific Nutrition Myths Survey 2020, revealing that healthcare professionals are the most trusted source of nutrition information providers amidst consumers who rely on such advice to achieve desired health outcomes. The survey was conducted with 5,500 consumers and 250 healthcare professionals (HCPs) from Australia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam in March 2020.

















Talking about this initiative, Dr Kent Bradley, M.D., MBA, MPH - Chief Health and Nutrition Officer, Herbalife Nutrition said, "We strongly believe in collaborating with nutrition experts on nutrition education for the public via platforms like the Herbalife Nutrition Asia Pacific Wellness Tour, sharing and exchanging science-backed nutritional knowledge through industry forums and talks, and supporting other nutrition-related initiatives in the community. By way of this survey, we were able to identify the prevalent nutrition myths in the region, which are useful insights for HCPs when it comes to providing better nutrition advice to their patients."





The survey also identifies an immense gap in needs with 65% consumers interested in receiving nutrition information from their healthcare professionals and only 31% of consumers receiving the advice. In addition, only 32% consumers proactively ask for nutrition advice from their HCPs.





The main reasons these consumers shy away from seeking nutrition advice from a healthcare professional are the lack of time and lack of familiarity in asking for nutrition advice as, it's not deemed a common practice. But there is a consensus by a vast majority of these consumers, on the need for proactive engagement from their HCPs in sharing nutritional advice with them.





Another interesting insight from the survey is that both consumers and HCPs consider nutrition companies as the second most trusted source of nutrition information. With limited time in their hands to provide nutrition and health advice to their patients, there was a clear indication (close to 80%) that HCPs call for nutrition companies to play a larger role in disseminating nutritional knowledge to the public by collaborating more strongly with the HCPs.





Talking about this gap and how it can be filled, Dr Ben Ng, Consultant Endocrinologist at Arden Endocrinology Clinic, Mount Elizabeth Novena said, "One of the most insightful findings of this survey is the huge need and want from consumers for nutrition knowledge. Their trust in us only strengthens the role that we as healthcare professionals should be playing. Nutrition companies also have an important role to play in empowering healthcare professionals to impart nutritional knowledge, especially in times such as these, where taking care of personal health has become critical."





In the coming months, Herbalife Nutrition will be intensifying its collaboration initiatives with the HCP community through a series of multi-platform, public nutrition education and healthy lifestyle activities. The company will also be working closely with other key stakeholders and local partners to provide more accurate, timely and relevant nutrition information to communities across the region.





