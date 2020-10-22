Taiwan willing to team up with India against China: Joseph Wu

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) emphasized Wednesday (Oct. 21) that Taiwan is willing to collaborate with India to defend freedom and democracy against Beijing.

During an interview with India's Zee News, Wu said Taiwan remains at the frontline of Chinese military expansion and that the authoritarian regime is no longer trying to hide its intention to absorb the country by force. He pointed out that Chinese jets have continued to intrude into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ) over the last few months, severely destabilizing the cross-strait status quo.

Wu said Taiwan has upgraded its firepower as a response by purchasing armaments from the U.S. He explained that the Taiwanese government is hoping to cooperate with other countries, such as India, in the fight against authoritarianism.

The foreign minister observed that Beijing has stirred up conflict along the Sino-Indian border as well as in the East and South China seas. He further noted that it has intensified its oppressive policies in Xinjiang, Tibet, Inner Mongolia, and Hong Kong.

Wu stressed that the Taiwanese government is committed to defending its citizens and keeping its democracy free of Chinese interference. He said Taiwan will continue to work with countries like the U.S. and India regardless of how the global trade war turns out.

In regard to Beijing's "wolf warrior diplomacy," Wu pointed out that China had recently warned Indian media not to report on Taiwan's National Day celebration or refer to Taiwanese leader Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) as "president." He said that as one of the largest democratic countries in the world, India should not tolerate such provocative behavior.

Wu also said Taiwan-India relations have progressed substantially and that both governments are inclined to deepen collaboration in the areas of technology, education, healthcare, labor, and economics and trade. He expressed hope that India will recognize the importance of Taiwan and become its reliable partner, reported CNA.