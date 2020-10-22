New Compact Embedded Torque Hinge from Southco Provides Concealed Position Control

HONG KONG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 22 October 2020 - Southco Asia Ltd., a subsidiary of Southco Inc., a leading global provider of engineered access solutions such as locks, latches, captive fasteners, electronic access solutions and hinges/ positioning technology, has the newest addition to Southco's ST Torque Cartridge Embedded Hinge series delivers constant torque in a compact package for pivoting and positioning applications where low levels of friction are required. The new ST-10P Torque Cartridge Embedded Hinge features an outside diameter of 10mm and torque up to 2Nm, allowing end users to easily position small mounted components including lids and display screens, and hold them securely in place at any angle.









ST-10P Torque Cartridge Embedded Hinge





Southco's ST-10P Torque Cartridge Embedded Hinge is designed for applications requiring constant torque functionality in a molded assembly. With its concealed design, the press-in torque insert easily integrates into plastic, cast metal and sheet metal applications, enhancing the overall feel and performance of the end product. ST-10P Embedded Torque Hinge features a concealed design that improves the aesthetics of the equipment when compared to visible surface mount hinges.





"Southco's ST-10P Torque Cartridge Embedded Hinge adds friction to positioning applications with a reduced design footprint while maintaining a compact, economical form factor," said Global Product Manager Stewart Beck. "The concealed design and ergonomic functionality of the ST Embedded Torque Cartridge Hinge Series provides an enhanced experience for the end user, while the simple press-in cartridge design simplifies installation."





About Southco

Southco, Inc. is the leading global designer and manufacturer of engineered access solutions. From quality and performance to aesthetics and ergonomics, we understand that first impressions are lasting impressions in product design. For over 70 years, Southco has helped the world's most recognized brands create value for their customers with innovative access solutions designed to enhance the touch points of their products in transportation and industrial applications, medical equipment, data centers and more. With unrivalled engineering resources, innovative products and a dedicated global team, Southco delivers the broadest portfolio of premium access solutions available to equipment designers throughout the world.

Southco Asia Limited

2401-2406, Tower 2, Ever Gain Plaza

88 Container Port Road, Kwai Chung

Hong Kong