Lions put Julian Okwara on IR, sign CB Chris Jones

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions put rookie defensive end Julian Okwara on injured reserve Wednesday and signed free agent cornerback Chris Jones.

Okwara limped off the field with a leg injury in Sunday's victory at Jacksonville.

The Lions also announced Wednesday that defensive end Austin Bryant, currently on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, was returning to practice.

Detroit signed tackle Dan Skipper and tight end Matt Sokol to the practice squad and released punter Arryn Siposs from the practice squad.

The Lions play at Atlanta on Sunday.

___

