Hassan gives Olympiakos late win against Marseille

Olympiacos' Ousseynou Ba, left, trie to stop Marseille's Florian Thauvin during the Champions League group C soccer match between Olympiakos and Marse... Olympiacos' Ousseynou Ba, left, trie to stop Marseille's Florian Thauvin during the Champions League group C soccer match between Olympiakos and Marseille at Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in Piraeus port, near Athens, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

A steward stands among empty seats during the Champions League group C soccer match between Olympiakos and Marseille at Georgios Karaiskakis stadium i... A steward stands among empty seats during the Champions League group C soccer match between Olympiakos and Marseille at Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in Piraeus port, near Athens, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Marseille's Hiroki Sakai, left, challenges for a header with Olympiacos' Jose Holebas during the Champions League group C soccer match between Olympia... Marseille's Hiroki Sakai, left, challenges for a header with Olympiacos' Jose Holebas during the Champions League group C soccer match between Olympiakos and Marseille at Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in Piraeus port, near Athens, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Olympiacos' Lazar Randelovic, left, is challenged by Marseille's Jordan Amavi during the Champions League group C soccer match between Olympiakos and ... Olympiacos' Lazar Randelovic, left, is challenged by Marseille's Jordan Amavi during the Champions League group C soccer match between Olympiakos and Marseille at Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in Piraeus port, near Athens, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Olympiacos' Lazar Randelovic runs with the ball during the Champions League group C soccer match between Olympiakos and Marseille at Georgios Karaiska... Olympiacos' Lazar Randelovic runs with the ball during the Champions League group C soccer match between Olympiakos and Marseille at Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in Piraeus port, near Athens, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Marseille's Alvaro,left, fights for the ball with Olympiacos' Giorgos Masouras during the Champions League group C soccer match between Olympiakos and... Marseille's Alvaro,left, fights for the ball with Olympiacos' Giorgos Masouras during the Champions League group C soccer match between Olympiakos and Marseille at Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in Piraeus port, near Athens, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Marseille's head coach Andre Villas-Boas gives instructions to his players during the Champions League group C soccer match between Olympiakos and Mar... Marseille's head coach Andre Villas-Boas gives instructions to his players during the Champions League group C soccer match between Olympiakos and Marseille at Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in Piraeus port, near Athens, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Marseille's goalkeeper Steve Mandanda saves the ball next to Olympiacos' Youssef El-Arabi during the Champions League group C soccer match between Oly... Marseille's goalkeeper Steve Mandanda saves the ball next to Olympiacos' Youssef El-Arabi during the Champions League group C soccer match between Olympiakos and Marseille at Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in Piraeus port, near Athens, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Olympiacos' Youssef El-Arabi, left, runs with the ball in front of Marseille's Pape Gueye, centre and his teammate Alvaro during the Champions League ... Olympiacos' Youssef El-Arabi, left, runs with the ball in front of Marseille's Pape Gueye, centre and his teammate Alvaro during the Champions League group C soccer match between Olympiakos and Marseille at Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in Piraeus port, near Athens, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Olympiacos' Youssef El-Arabi, reacts after a missing opportunity to score during the Champions League group C soccer match between Olympiakos and Mars... Olympiacos' Youssef El-Arabi, reacts after a missing opportunity to score during the Champions League group C soccer match between Olympiakos and Marseille at Georgios Karaiskakis stadium in Piraeus port, near Athens, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

PIRAEUS, Greece (AP) — Ahmed Hassan came off the bench to score an injury-time goal for Olympiakos in a 1-0 win over Marseille in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The Egyptian delivered a powerful header to beat goalkeeper Steve Mandanda after Mathieu Valbuena's cross.

The Greek champions held the initiative for most of the match at Giorgos Karaiskakis stadium and had a goal disallowed by video review earlier in the second half.

Marseille, returning to Europe's top club competition after a six-year gap with coach Andre Villas-Boas, had looked happy to settle for a point in the Group C match. The visitors' best chance came from Dario Benedetto moments after the restart. His effort was stopped at close range with some quick reflexes from goalkeeper Jose Sa.

Olympiakos normally relies heavily on its boisterous home support but the country’s prime minister intervened this week to cancel plans to allow a limited number of fans back into soccer stadiums following a record spike in COVID-19 infections. ___

