New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Dec
|107.00
|Down
|.80
|Dec
|104.80
|106.85
|103.35
|104.15
|Down
|.75
|Jan
|107.00
|Down
|.80
|Mar
|108.20
|109.60
|106.20
|107.00
|Down
|.80
|May
|110.00
|111.10
|107.90
|108.65
|Down
|.80
|Jul
|111.45
|112.55
|109.35
|110.15
|Down
|.75
|Sep
|112.85
|113.75
|110.65
|111.45
|Down
|.75
|Dec
|114.75
|115.15
|112.25
|113.10
|Down
|.75
|Mar
|116.35
|116.70
|113.95
|114.70
|Down
|.75
|May
|117.05
|117.10
|115.15
|115.80
|Down
|.70
|Jul
|118.10
|118.20
|116.80
|116.95
|Down
|.55
|Sep
|119.00
|119.10
|117.90
|117.90
|Down
|.50
|Dec
|120.20
|120.25
|118.50
|119.05
|Down
|.55
|Mar
|121.25
|121.30
|120.05
|120.05
|Down
|.65
|May
|120.80
|Down
|.65
|Jul
|121.50
|Down
|.65
|Sep
|122.40
|Down
|.65