  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/10/22 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Dec 107.00 Down .80
Dec 104.80 106.85 103.35 104.15 Down .75
Jan 107.00 Down .80
Mar 108.20 109.60 106.20 107.00 Down .80
May 110.00 111.10 107.90 108.65 Down .80
Jul 111.45 112.55 109.35 110.15 Down .75
Sep 112.85 113.75 110.65 111.45 Down .75
Dec 114.75 115.15 112.25 113.10 Down .75
Mar 116.35 116.70 113.95 114.70 Down .75
May 117.05 117.10 115.15 115.80 Down .70
Jul 118.10 118.20 116.80 116.95 Down .55
Sep 119.00 119.10 117.90 117.90 Down .50
Dec 120.20 120.25 118.50 119.05 Down .55
Mar 121.25 121.30 120.05 120.05 Down .65
May 120.80 Down .65
Jul 121.50 Down .65
Sep 122.40 Down .65