Former Masters champ Scott tests positive for coronavirus

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Former Masters champion Adam Scott has tested positive for the coronavirus and withdrew from the Zozo Championship at Sherwood on Wednesday, becoming the second high-profile golfer in as many weeks to do so.

Dustin Johnson, the world's No. 1 player, tested positive last week at the CJ Cup at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

Scott has not played since the U.S. Open, and the Australian has played only four times — two majors and two FedEx Cup playoff events — in the four months since the PGA Tour returned from the COVID-19 shutdown.

“While it’s difficult news to receive – as I really looked forward to playing this week – my focus now is on recovery for the final stretch of the fall,” Scott said in a statement.

Scott, who won at Riviera in February, is No. 15 in the world. He is the third player from the top 20 to have tested positive in the last three weeks. The other was Tony Finau.

After self-isolating for 10 days, Scott will not have to be tested again for three months under CDC guidelines the PGA Tour has adopted.

Scott was replaced in the 78-man field by Jim Herman.