Police reunite runaway parrot with owner in central Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taichung police have reunited a runaway cockatiel with its owner after a short-lived escape.

Dingjie Police Station in Taichung's Fengyuan Precinct recently received a report from a man surnamed Chiu (邱) that his pet Lutino cockatiel had flown away after using its beak to open the cage. Police therefore embarked on a mission to find the missing bird, CNA reported on Tuesday (Oct. 20).

Officers first visited Chiu’s neighbors, who said they had seen the small parrot bump into the eaves of the building as it flew out of the building. They said it had then fallen into the scooter of a delivery person, who wrapped the pet in a coat before riding off with it.

Police used the scooter’s license plate number to track down the delivery person. Not knowing who the cockatiel belonged to, the individual decided to take care of it until the owner could be found.

After being contacted by the police, the delivery person immediately took the bird to the station, per CNA.

Later, Chiu arrived at the police station to pick up his feathered companion. He thanked the courier for extending a helping hand that ended the pet’s escapades and made a reunion possible.