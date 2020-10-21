Verizon tops profit expectations in the third quarter

FILE - This April 23, 2018, file photo shows the logo for Verizon above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Verizon's decision... FILE - This April 23, 2018, file photo shows the logo for Verizon above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Verizon's decision to join the growing boycott against Facebook and Twitter risks hurting the social media giants where it hurts most: their advertising revenue. Advertising accounts for nearly all Facebook's $70.7 billion annual revenue, and a similar share of Twitter's $3.46 billion. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Verizon Communications Inc. on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $4.36 billion.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of $1.05. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.25 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.22 per share.

The largest U.S. cellphone carrier posted revenue of $31.54 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Fifteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.57 billion.

Verizon shares have decreased roughly 7% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed almost 7%. The stock has declined nearly 6% in the last 12 months.

