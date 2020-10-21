Taiwan official details China’s plan to solve Taiwan ‘problem’ by 2049: US military journal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The latest issue of the Indo-Pacific Defense Forum magazine, a military magazine published quarterly by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, carried an article detailing a presentation made by Taiwan’s National Security Bureau Deputy Director-General Chen Wen-fan’s (陳文凡) last October in Washington, D.C., which provides a comprehensive picture of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) plan to solve the Taiwan “problem” by 2049.

Taiwan forms an integral part of the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) agenda, according to Chen.

The country is in a unique position vis-à-vis China, “the most powerful party-state in history [and one] that is determined to terminate Taiwan as it is.” He pointed out that in terms of psychological warfare, Taiwan has “a unique vulnerability because Mandarin Chinese is the common language for both China and Taiwan.”

“Today, the CCP’s Taiwan policy is guided by Xi’s five-point remarks in January 2019, which dictate the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) military coercion, external isolation of Taiwan, infiltration and subversion, United Front interaction, cyber activities and disinformation dissemination,” the magazine cited Chen as saying.

Against the backdrop of Xi having set a deadline of 2049 to solve the Taiwan problem, Chen cited a World Journal report that in January 2019 two Chinese scholars told a former U.S. intelligence official about Xi’s forceful unification plan by 2022. They revealed that “Xi would work with Russia, Iran, and North Korea for coordination of a scenario in the Mideast and Northeast Asia to constrain intervening U.S. forces for Taiwan.”

Examples of some semblance of the elements of Xi’s plan include Russia’s Tu-95 bombers circling Taiwan proper for the first time on June 20; PLA air force and Russian aircraft jointly patrolling the East China Sea on July 23, 2019; North Korea conducting 11 short-range missile and submarine-launched ballistic missile tests as of October 2019; and Iran announcing a joint military exercise with China and Russia in the western Indian Ocean after the Saudi Arabia oil refinery attack in September 2019, according to Chen.

The CCP has long been pursuing various forms of infiltration in Taiwan, having developed "a complete network of local governments across the strait where 24 business, media, and semi-official representatives in Taiwan cultivate a wide connection.”

The high-ranking Taiwan national security official also said that the CCP has launched an enormous amount of cyberattacks against Taiwan, cultivated influence in Taiwan’s media, and meddled with Taiwan’s elections dating back to the 1990s.

However, Chen pointed out that despite China’s effort to influence Taiwan’s public opinion, which might work in some instances, “It has failed to undermine sovereignty and national identity." Chen cited the results of a poll released by Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council in May 2019, which showed that 86 percent of respondents are against the so-called one country, two system formula.

Toward the end of his presentation, Chen thanked likeminded friends around the world for their support, and he thanked the U.S. in particular for passing the Taiwan Travel Act in 2018, the Taiwan Assurance Act of 2019, and the Taipei Act in 2020.