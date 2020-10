Wednesday

At Lotto Arena

Antwerp, Belgium

Purse: €394,800

Surface: Hardcourt indoor

ANTWERP, BELGIUM (AP) _ Results Wednesday from European Open at Lotto Arena (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Doubles

Round of 16

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matwe Middelkoop, Netherlands, vs. Jamie Murray and Neal Skupski (4), Britain, 6-4, 6-4.