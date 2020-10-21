Taiwan Air Force denies USAF surveillance aircraft flew over Taipei

The Air Force denies a USAF plane flew over Taipei Wednesday Oct. 21 (Twitter, Tokyo Radar photo) The Air Force denies a USAF plane flew over Taipei Wednesday Oct. 21 (Twitter, Tokyo Radar photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft entered Taiwan’s Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday (Oct. 21), but claims that a warplane from the United States Air Force flew over Taipei were wrong, reports said.

For the 22nd time since Sept. 16, a Y-8 aircraft violated the southwest area of Taiwan’s ADIZ, the Air Force said. As on previous occasions, the island scrambled jets, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the intruder’s activity, CNA reported.

Earlier in the day, the Twitter accounts Golf9 and Tokyo Radar reported that a USAF RC-135W Rivet Joint electronic surveillance aircraft had flown through Taipei’s airspace, the China Times reported.

According to the tweets, the plane flew at an altitude of 31,500 feet on a course above Taipei Songshan Airport southwest over the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall, not so far from the Presidential Office Building.

However, experts said the reports were to blame on erroneous settings by inexperienced aviation enthusiasts. In fact, the capital’s airspace was off-limits to most military aircraft, with special permission necessary even for flights by Taiwan’s own Air Force.

The authorities went on to describe the tweets as “fake news,” comparable to earlier reports about U.S. warplanes flying over Taiwan’s central mountain range or taking off from Pingtung County in the south.