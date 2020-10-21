  1. Home
British trade minister on virtual tour of Taiwan

Semiconductors, English-language education two key topics for videoconference with Greg Hands

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/10/21 15:43
Minister of State for Trade Policy Greg Hands (Facebook, greghandschelseafulham photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — UK’s Minister of State for Trade Policy Greg Hands started a two-day virtual visit to Taiwan on Wednesday (Oct. 21) after the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic wrecked his real-world travel plans.

The first stop on his virtual tour was the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), where he had a discussion about compound semiconductors, CNA reported. The event was aimed to encourage closer cooperation between the two countries in the field of advanced technology. Nine British companies, nine Taiwanese enterprises, and about 200 potential investors and other interested parties participated in the videoconference.

The second item on the minister’s virtual visit was the signing of an agreement promoting the teaching of English in Taiwan, CNA reported.

On Thursday (Oct. 22), Hands plans to represent the UK at the 23rd round of the bilateral trade dialogue. Topics on the agenda include pharmaceuticals, energy, offshore wind farms, financial services, agriculture, and whisky.

Hands, who first visited Taiwan in 1991, expressed hope that he might soon be able to travel to the nation in person in order to promote bilateral trade and investments and break down barriers.
Taiwan-U.K. trade
Taiwan-U.K. relations
Greg Hands
ITRI
compound semiconductors

