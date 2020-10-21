Taiwan's representative office in US gifts pro-democracy activist with special masks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese pro-democracy activist Wang Dan (王丹) recently said that he had received a National Day-themed face mask from Taiwan’s U.S. representative office in Washington, D.C.

In a Facebook post, Wang wrote that he had been sent National Day souvenirs by the representative office. According to office staff, Taiwan's top envoy in the country Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) also sent him 25 camouflage masks specifically designed for the Han Kuang military exercises, Liberty Times reported.

Wang thanked Hsiao for the gifts, saying he was able to feel the warmth of Taiwan amid the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

Because the National Day mask is not available for sale, many netizens commented on the uniqueness of the gift:

"Awesome! We can't even buy one of these masks."

"Double Ten mask... There is no place to buy one."

"So heartwarming… the mask is very beautiful."