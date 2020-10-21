Disney’s Fox Sports to shut down 3 channels in Taiwan on Jan.1

Three Fox Sports channels will be pulled from Taiwanese television on Jan.1 (Facebook, foxsportstaiwan photo) Three Fox Sports channels will be pulled from Taiwanese television on Jan.1 (Facebook, foxsportstaiwan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Disney Group’s Fox Sports International announced Wednesday (Oct. 21) that it will stop broadcasting its three television sports channels in Taiwan on Jan. 1, 2021.

Reports emerged last month that due to continuous losses, Fox Sports, Fox Sports 2, and Fox Sports 3 HD will be pulled from Taiwanese television by the end of the year.

Over the past decade, ownership of the channels, which were originally affiliated with ESPN, switched hands between Disney and Fox several times. The whole Asia Pacific division of Fox Sports, based in Singapore, might be imperiled amid changing viewing habits in the region, media reports suggested last month.

An official statement from the company said the decision to withdraw all three channels from Taiwan had been reached following an analysis of its operations. Local system operators will announce further details for customers who purchased viewing packages including the three channels, CNA reported.

Fox still operates several channels in Taiwan and the rest of Asia airing movies, TV drama shows, and other entertainment programs.