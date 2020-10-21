Taiwan makes monetary, mask donations to Thai charity organization

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s representative office in Thailand announced on Tuesday (Oct. 20) that Taiwan will donate to The Border Consortium (TBC), an organization that provides food, shelter, and support for Myanmar refugees near the Thai-Myanmar border.

In a press release, the representative office stated that Taiwan’s Thailand Envoy Li Ying-yuan (李應元) and TBC Executive Director Sally Thompson have signed a cooperation agreement that will see Taiwan donate US$80,000 to TBC. The generous donation will allow TBC to implement nutritional supplement and education programs for the refugees, according to CNA.

Additionally, Li gifted the organization with 12,000 cloth masks to improve local health conditions and to help with pandemic prevention.

In a speech, the Thai envoy said that international compassion and humanitarian assistance have always been the core values of Taiwan’s foreign policy. He stated that he hopes Taiwan and Thailand can have more substantial cooperation on humanitarian issues, jointly strengthen the local social safety net, and help anyone in need.

Thompson expressed gratitude to the Taiwanese government, saying that the East Asian nation has sponsored various TBC projects for more than 20 years and has helped countless Myanmar refugees on the Thai-Myanmar border. She added that she hopes Taiwan will continue to support the organization.

Li pointed out that Taiwan has donated to TBC seven times to assist the organization in implementing programs for refugees stuck at the Thai-Myanmar border and that it is the only donor country in Asia.