‘AXA Light Up Your Mind Programme’ New online learning platform to support mental wellness of primary students

The 'AXA Light Up Your Mind Programme' online learning platform (https://axalightupyourmind.com, available in Chinese only) provides students with useful video resources (e.g. understanding stress, stress-relieving activities and breathing exercises, know your food and money management) and interesting educational games (e.g. happy run, stress-reduction rabbit etc.). It also offers teachers rich resources to take reference from when conducting classes relating to mental wellness.
Ms Andrea Wong, Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer, AXA Hong Kong and Macau, said, 'Good mental health is important for everyone. According to the survey conducted by St. James' Settlement in June, 76% of senior primary students were stressed about class resumption[1]. It is crucial to help students understand their emotions and learn about healthy stress management early, so that they are well equipped to handle different challenges as they grow up. We are grateful for our partnership with St. James' Settlement to bring the 'AXA Light Up Your Mind Programme' to students in Hong Kong. It is encouraging to see the positive feedback from participants of the programme in the past two years and we are excited to expand this programme into an online learning platform, so that both students and teachers can have easy access to useful learning resources about mental, physical and even financial wellness, which are all key to a balanced development of primary students.'
Please visit https://axalightupyourmind.com to experience the 'AXA Light Up Your Mind Programme' online learning platform (in Chinese only).
