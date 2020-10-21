Amazon Donates to More Than One Thousand Charities Worldwide this Holiday Season, Expands Wishlist Campaign in Singapore to Benefit More Nonprofits

Amazon teams up with Nathan Hartono to deliver smiles and distribute donation to underprivileged children in Singapore, including a donation to Nathan's charity of choice, Club Rainbow (Singapore)

Club Rainbow (Singapore) will join Amazon's growing list of nonprofits that are part of the Amazon X Retail for Good Wishlist campaign -- an initiative that helps nonprofits get exactly what they need and enable Singapore customers donate conveniently through Amazon.sg

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 21 October 2020 - (NASDAQ: AMZN) - This holiday season, Amazon announced that it will support more than a thousand charities around the world with product and monetary donations to help them get millions of items they need. Organizations in the U.S., U.K., Spain, Singapore, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Australia and more will receive donations starting today. In Singapore, Amazon is expanding its Delivering Smiles wishlist campaign to support more nonprofit organizations (NPOs) and teaming up with actor and musician Nathan Hartono to raise awareness for the Amazon X Retail for Good Wishlist campaign. This includes a donation to Nathan's charity of choice, Club Rainbow (Singapore), which is the latest addition to the wishlist campaign featuring nonprofits Blessings in a Bag, Children's Wishing Well, The Food Bank Singapore, Singapore Red Cross, and SOSD. Customers can join Amazon in its season of giving by shopping for an NPO's wishlist today: amazon.sg/npowishlist.

"Charitable organizations in Singapore serve a vital role in our community. Amazon is proud to expand our wishlist campaign in Singapore to benefit more nonprofits, their beneficiaries, especially underprivileged children, and the local community as we work through the challenges of a global pandemic together," said Henry Low, Country Manager, Amazon Singapore. "I am pleased to welcome Nathan Hartono and Club Rainbow (Singapore) as they join us in delivering smiles to those in need this holiday season."

A Season of Smiles with Nathan Hartono. Actor and musician Nathan Hartono joins a number of celebrities worldwide who will be surprising local charities in their communities with the support and smiles they need this holiday season. Customers can follow along via @Amazon.sg and #DeliveringSmiles to discover the various ways these celebrities will be bringing the spirit of the holidays to these wonderful organizations.

"This year has shown us the meaning of community, that we are an interconnected society, not just individuals, and that there is still so much we can do for each other," said Nathan Hartono. "I'm honored to join Amazon in delivering smiles to those charities and communities who need it most. Follow me on my social media to see how Amazon and I will be surprising some incredible, deserving charities this holiday."

Helping Customers Give Back While They Shop. It is easy for customers to give back this holiday season on Amazon.sg. While shopping for holiday supplies and gifts for family and friends, customers can support their favorite NPOs and their causes by purchasing items off their Amazon wishlist -- a depository of items they the need most. Enjoy the same low prices and convenient shopping experience customers have come to expect from Amazon. Singaporeans keen to do good this holiday season can join Amazon's season of giving by donating through Amazon x Retail for Good Wishlist.

"COVID-19 has left an indelible mark on all of us, especially our vulnerable beneficiaries, children with chronic illnesses. The families of these children with compromised immunity have been challenged and stretched during this period. We are heartened to be selected as one of the beneficiaries of Amazon X Retail for Good," said Dr Sashikumar Ganapathy, President, Club Rainbow (Singapore). "Through this meaningful initiative, we hope that members of the community can embrace this vulnerable group, with their much-needed care and support, as we move into the last quarter of 2020 before the children return to school in January. The items listed on our wishlist fulfill critical needs such as milk powder and diapers, as well as school supplies which would be useful when school reopens."

With specific items and quantities listed in Club Rainbow (Singapore)'s wishlist, shoppers can donate in a fuss-free and transparent way, and Amazon will directly deliver the purchased items to Club Rainbow (Singapore). Click here to view and purchase Club Rainbow (Singapore)'s wishlist.

About Amazon X Retail for Good Wishlist campaign

The Amazon X Retail for Good Wishlist campaign is a joint effort by Amazon Singapore and the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre to encourage shoppers to donate to non-profit organizations (NPOs) by purchasing items listed on their Amazon.sg wish lists. Retail for Good is a collaborative initiative by NVPC's Company of Good that aims to bring stakeholders in the retail and e-commerce space together to make doing good a part of daily encounters. Check out the full list of NPO wishlists here.

About Amazon in the Community

Amazon is committed to helping more children and young adults, especially those from underrepresented and underserved communities, have the resources and skills they need to build their best future. Amazon focuses on building long-term, innovative, and high impact programs that leverage Amazon's unique assets and culture.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, and Kindle are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.

About Blessings in a Bag

Blessings in a Bag (BIAB) is a non-profit organization that bridges the gap between communities that have and those that don't. Through the 'Beyond Awesome' programme, they support up to 90 children and youth from under-resourced communities in Singapore, each of whom will benefit directly from receiving items on the Amazon wishlist.

About Children's Wishing Well

Children's Wishing Well (CWW) is a non-profit organization and fully-registered charity founded in 2002. CWW's services support more than 1,000 children and youth from disadvantaged backgrounds in Singapore, through their educational and daily living needs, as well as equipping them with skills for their future so that they can become useful members of society and escape the poverty trap.

About Club Rainbow (Singapore)

Established in 1992, Club Rainbow (Singapore) (CRS) is a non-profit organization and charity with the mission to support and empower children with chronic illnesses and their families. Armed with the firm belief that every child deserves equal opportunities to lead a fulfilling and independent life, CRS supports these children and their families through social work intervention, therapy intervention, educational support, arts and vocational development. As an independent charity, CRS relies largely on corporate partners such as Amazon and public donations to support its mission.

About Singapore Red Cross

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) is a homegrown humanitarian organization serving the vulnerable locally and internationally. All the donations received via Amazon Singapore will be utilised by SRC local services and programmes.

About SOSD

SOSD is a volunteer-run organization dedicated to the welfare of Singapore's many street dogs. Our mission is to eliminate cruelty to and abandonment of animals, enhancing their welfare, and improving the lives of animals and humans, through rescue, education and advocacy. We rely on the generosity of the public to support our care of over 500 dogs at our shelters at Sungei Tengah Road and Jurong Island. You can make a difference. Your kind donation will help in providing shelter, food, medicine, veterinary care and love to the rescued dogs.

About The Food Bank Singapore

The Food Bank Singapore is a registered charity founded in 2012, with the mission to end food insecurity in Singapore through redistribution of food to more than 360-member beneficiary organizations. The public can deposit/donate their unused or unwanted foods which will then be collected and allocated to the needy via various channels through VWOs, Charities, Soup Kitchens.



