Taiwan proves 'You don't need dictatorship to fight COVID-19'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Washington-based think tank Freedom House on Wednesday (Oct. 21) included Taiwan among four countries in a graphic debunking the myth that only countries with dictatorships such as China are capable of containing the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Freedom House on Wednesday posted a graphic on its Twitter account that listed China, Taiwan, New Zealand, and South Korea and included data on coronavirus deaths per 100,000 people, the countries' "Freedom in the World score," and the number of people the organization believes to be in internment camps. Above the graphic, the think tank wrote, "You don't need dictatorship to fight COVID-19. It is useful only for oppression."

As can be seen in the chart, Taiwan has the lowest rate of coronavirus deaths reported per 100,000 among the four at 0.03, followed by China at 0.34 (suspect data), New Zealand at 0.51, and South Korea at 0.87. Out of a maximum freedom score of 100, China received an abysmal 10, while Taiwan, New Zealand, and South Korea received 93, 97, and 83, respectively.

In the final column, China stands out as the only country in the graphic with its own citizens locked up in internment camps. The United Nations estimates that over 1 million Uighurs and other Muslim ethnic minorities are languishing in "suspected detention facilities," which the Australian Strategic Policy Institute estimates number more than 380 in Xinjiang alone.

Meanwhile, Taiwan has managed to eliminate local infections since April 12 without ever forcing a single city or nationwide lockdown. While China was welding shut the homes of Wuhan residents during the alleged peak of its outbreak, Taiwan was implementing travel restrictions, mask-related measures, mandatory quarantines, targeted testing, and contact tracing.

Below the Freedom House tweet, many netizens pointed out that China's statistics on its coronavirus cases and deaths have resulted in much doubt, as they have been suspiciously low for such a populous country, currently in 54th place behind Switzerland and ahead of Bahrain. The speed with which China went from announcing human-to-human transmissions on Jan. 20 to declaring "zero" local infections on March 19 also raises many questions about the authenticity of the country's reporting.