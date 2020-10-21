US House proposes act that includes 7 pro-Taiwan bills

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday (Oct. 20) proposed a bill that includes seven acts backing Taiwan's participation in international organizations and requiring the US military to maintain an adequate level of deterrence to prevent China from invading Taiwan.

The bill, titled the China Task Force Act, or CTF Act, includes 137 acts and was jointly initiated by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Michael McCaul, (R-TX) chairman of the House Republicans' China Task Force and Republican leader of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. They expressed hope that the bills would be passed before the current session of Congress expires on Jan. 3.

The first of the seven acts related to Taiwan is the Taiwan Assurance Act, which supports Taiwan's inclusion in international organizations. House Resolution 353 is a bill that among other things directs the secretary of state to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization.

The Taiwan Symbols of Sovereignty Act instructs the secretary of defense to allow Taiwan's flag to be displayed at U.S. government agencies and on the uniforms of Taiwanese representatives performing official duties in the country. The Taiwan Fellowship Act provides scholarships for American officials to study in Taiwan in order to bolster bilateral and cultural ties.

The Taiwan Non-Discrimination Act requires the Department of the Treasury to take action to improve Taiwan's standing in international financial institutions, such as the International Monetary Fund. The Employment Fairness for Taiwan Act requires the secretary of the Treasury to support the fair employment of Taiwanese nationals by international financial institutions.

The Taiwan Defense Act requires the Department of Defense to maintain the U.S. military's ability to prevent Chinese armed forces from invading Taiwan and creating a "fait accompli."