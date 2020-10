Man United wins again at PSG; Messi scores in Barca rout

Juventus' Alvaro Morata, center left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League, group G, soccer match between Dynam... Juventus' Alvaro Morata, center left, celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the Champions League, group G, soccer match between Dynamo Kyiv and Juventus at the Olimpiyskiy Stadium in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (Valentyn Ogirenko/Pool via AP)

Barcelona's Lionel Messi scores a penalty during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Ferencvaros at the Camp Nou stadiu... Barcelona's Lionel Messi scores a penalty during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Ferencvaros at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford runs with the ball during the Champions League group H soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester Uni... Manchester United's Marcus Rashford runs with the ball during the Champions League group H soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Manchester United's Marcus Rashford leaps over a challenge by PSG's Presnel Kimpembe during the Champions League group H soccer match between Paris Sa... Manchester United's Marcus Rashford leaps over a challenge by PSG's Presnel Kimpembe during the Champions League group H soccer match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Marcus Rashford sprinted toward the corner flag inside an empty Parc des Princes and slid on his knees in celebration, just like two seasons ago.

Another trip to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Another late winner for the Manchester United striker.

In a heavyweight contest on the opening night of the group stage, United reproduced its stunning exploits from the 2018-19 competition by beating PSG away thanks to Rashford's 87th-minute strike in a 2-1 win on Tuesday.

It was an eerily similar scenario to 18 months ago, when United arrived in the French capital heavily depleted and 2-0 down from the first leg of the teams' last-16 match. It was Rashford who clinched an unlikely 3-1 win — and progress to the quarterfinals — with a stoppage-time penalty.

PSG, last season's beaten finalist, already has work to do if the Qatar-owned team is to realize its long-held ambition of being European champion for the first time.

Lionel Messi's Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus are up and running already, though.

Messi scored a penalty to set Barca on its way to a 5-1 win over Hungarian outsider Ferencváros as the Spanish team began the rebuild of its reputation in Europe's elite competition, two months after an embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals last season.

Ronaldo was missing for Juventus after testing positive for the coronavirus last week, but the Italian champion had a worthy replacement in Alvaro Morata as the striker scored twice in a 2-0 win at Dynamo Kyiv.

There were wins for Lazio, Leipzig and Club Brugge, while Chelsea and Sevilla drew 0-0 and two group-stage newcomers — Rennes and Krasnodar — drew 1-1.

