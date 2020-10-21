Barcelona easily beats Ferencváros 5-1 in Champions League

Barcelona players celebrate the opening goal of their team during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Ferencvaros at th... Barcelona players celebrate the opening goal of their team during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Ferencvaros at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Ansu Fati, left, celebrates with teammate Francisco Trincao after scoring the second goal of his team during the Champions League group G ... Barcelona's Ansu Fati, left, celebrates with teammate Francisco Trincao after scoring the second goal of his team during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Ferencvaros at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona players celebrate the second goal of their team during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Ferencvaros at the... Barcelona players celebrate the second goal of their team during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Ferencvaros at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Ansu Fati scores his side's second goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Ferencvaros at the Camp ... Barcelona's Ansu Fati scores his side's second goal during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Ferencvaros at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's head coach Ronald Koeman gives directions to his players during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Ferencv... Barcelona's head coach Ronald Koeman gives directions to his players during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Ferencvaros at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Lionel Messi controls the ball during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Ferencvaros at the Camp Nou stadi... Barcelona's Lionel Messi controls the ball during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Ferencvaros at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Lionel Messi, center, is stopped by Ferencvaros players during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Ferencva... Barcelona's Lionel Messi, center, is stopped by Ferencvaros players during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Ferencvaros at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Lionel Messi scores a penalty during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Ferencvaros at the Camp Nou stadiu... Barcelona's Lionel Messi scores a penalty during the Champions League group G soccer match between FC Barcelona and Ferencvaros at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Lionel Messi opened the scoring to lead Barcelona to a 5-1 win over Hungarian club Ferencváros on Tuesday in its first Champions League match since the embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich last season.

Ansu Fait, Philippe Coutinho, Pedri and Ousmane Dembélé also scored to give Barcelona the opening victory in Group G. Ihor Kharatin scored Ferencváros' lone goal from a penalty that led to a straight red card to Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué with about 20 minutes left.

In the other group match, Juventus won 2-0 at Dynamo Kyiv with a pair of goals by striker Álvaro Morata.

Barcelona, trying to win its first Champions League title since 2015, was trounced by Bayern in August during last season's quarterfinals. The loss capped the Catalan club's first season without a title since 2007-08.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports