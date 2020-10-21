Panthers place Burris, Kirkwood on injured reserve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Panthers have placed starting safety Juston Burris and reserve wide receiver Keith Kirkwood on injured reserve, meaning both will miss at least the next three games.

Burris injured his ribs in Carolina’s 23-16 loss to the Bears on Sunday, while Kirkwood re-injured a shoulder that had kept him out of action the first five weeks. Burris had played almost every snap on defense this season prior to the injury and recorded 24 tackles, two passes defensed, and an interception that helped preserve Carolina’s win over the Falcons in Week 5.

The Panthers signed safety Kenny Robinson and offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg off their own practice squad.

Carolina also added four players to its practice squad: cornerback Josh Hawkins﻿, defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk﻿, defensive end Greg Roberts﻿, and running back Michael Warren﻿.

The Panthers (3-3) visit the Saints on Sunday.

