Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Toronto FC 12 2 5 41 30 17 Philadelphia 11 3 5 38 34 17 Columbus 10 4 4 34 30 15 Orlando City 8 2 8 32 30 18 New England 7 5 7 28 21 18 New York City FC 8 8 3 27 24 19 New York 7 8 4 25 22 23 Montreal 7 10 2 23 29 36 Nashville SC 5 6 6 21 15 17 Chicago 5 8 5 20 24 28 Atlanta 5 10 4 19 18 22 Inter Miami CF 5 11 3 18 19 29 Cincinnati 4 11 4 16 11 30 D.C. United 3 10 6 15 17 33

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 9 4 4 31 35 17 Portland 9 5 4 31 38 30 Sporting Kansas City 9 6 3 30 31 25 Los Angeles FC 7 7 4 25 40 34 Minnesota United 6 5 6 24 28 23 FC Dallas 6 4 6 24 22 17 San Jose 6 7 6 24 28 43 Vancouver 7 12 0 21 22 40 Real Salt Lake 5 7 6 21 24 29 Houston 4 7 8 20 27 32 Colorado 5 4 4 19 25 20 LA Galaxy 5 9 3 18 22 34

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, October 14

Cincinnati 2, Columbus 1

New England 3, Montreal 2

New York City FC 1, Orlando City 1, tie

New York 1, Toronto FC 1, tie

Philadelphia 2, D.C. United 2, tie

Nashville 3, Houston 1

Atlanta 1, Miami 1, tie

Chicago at Minnesota ppd.

FC Dallas 1, Sporting Kansas City 0

Real Salt Lake 2, Portland 1

Colorado at Seattle ppd.

Vancouver 2, Los Angeles FC 1

San Jose 4, LA Galaxy 0

Saturday, October 17

Sporting Kansas City 2, Chicago 2, tie

Montreal 2, Miami 1

Sunday, October 18

Columbus 3, New York City FC 1

Orlando City 1, New York 1, tie

D.C. United 2, Cincinnati 1

Toronto FC 1, Atlanta 0

Houston 2, Minnesota 2, tie

Real Salt Lake at Colorado ppd.

Los Angeles FC 1, Portland 1, tie

LA Galaxy 1, Vancouver 0

Seattle 0, San Jose 0, tie

Monday, October 19

Philadelphia 2, New England 1

Tuesday, October 20

FC Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 21

Sporting Kansas City at Colorado ppd.

Thursday, October 22

Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m.

Friday, October 23

New England at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 24

Orlando City at Miami, 3:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Atlanta, 4 p.m.

New York at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at Houston, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Sunday, October 25

LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27

Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28

New England at New York, 7 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

New York City FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Miami at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Portland, 10 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Real Salt Lake at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 31

Houston at FC Dallas, 3:30 p.m.

Chicago at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.