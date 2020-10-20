Aberdeen's green stone coating expands into USA

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 20 October 2020 - The faux stone coating for buildings, a green product developed and manufactured by Aberdeen, has built a solid market base in ASEAN over the years, thanks to Taiwan government's promotional support. The Kaohsiung-based maker now is ready to expand its niche coating to the US and European countries.





ADDSTONE simple spraying can create noble and elegant granite buildings







Amid growing awareness of health and environmental impact of traditional paints and coatings, the demand for green coating has been increasing in the last decade.







The environmentally friendly water-based coating ADDSTONE has created a highly simulated, colorful, simple process and durable faux-stone coating system.







It uses water as a diluent and does not contain toxic solvents and heavy metal compounds. The pollution-free coating is in line with the green trend of global construction.





ADDSTONE faux stone coating presents a texture that is unique and realistic like the actual granite, providing an ideal fit to the design goals. It can be applied to index buildings, mansions, installation art, and European style constructions. The faux stone coating is durable, realistic and easy to fix. In addition, the top coating remains durable, dust free and easy to clean.

Amenda Wu , Aberdeen's marketing manager, said that ADDSTONE, a water-based coating that lowers the emission of volatile organic compounds (VOCs), is an ideal environmental and economical substitute for real stone since the mining of granite involves blasting rock formation and destroying mother nature.

As the world commits to environment protection and sustainability more than ever, Aberdeen is doing its part by introducing greener coating products for buildings, Wu said.





With its strength in R&D and manufacturing expertise, Aberdeen has successfully turned itself from an ODM to a brand owner.







To enforce its marketing efforts, Aberdeen approached Green Trade Project Office (GTPO) under Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs for support. The ministry provides overseas trade promotion programs with concerted efforts from Taiwan External Trade Development Council and Industrial Technology Research Institute.







Aberdeen joined GTPO's trade delegation to the building expo Bex Asia 2019 held in Singapore. It also took part in Indonesia's building expo in 2019, in which GTPO established a "Taiwan Excellence Hall" showcasing various green products made in Taiwan with government endorsement. In Thailand, GTPO helps collect information of master builders and construction companies.







In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted world trade activities. To counter the global shutdown, GTPO organizes five online trade shows and invites ASEAN key opinion leaders to promote Made-in-Taiwan products. Aberdeen is leveraging these digital marketing tools to cope with the post-pandemic new normal.







ADDSTONE has been welcome by the ASEAN market because it provides architects and interior designers a better alternative to stones and toxic coatings in the marketplace, the company said. Siam Paragon, one of the largest shopping malls in Thailand, has adopted ADDSTONE coatings due to its high and green quality.







Now Aberdeen has distributors and business partners in Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, Indonesia, Cambodia and the Middle East. It is now planning to soon enter higher-value market in Europe and the US.

About Aberdeen

Established in 2017, Aberdeen is headquartered in Kaohsiung, the southern port city of Taiwan. It was founded as a paint and coatings ODM for European and the US brands. After operating as an ODM for several years, Aberdeen started creating its own brands. It has designed, developed and manufactured countless new product lines for customers to choose from. Aberdeen has all the product know-how and wants to create more value and build up its own brand name.